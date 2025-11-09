Who Is James Talarico? Texas Democrat Who Calls Him 'Devout Christian' Caught Following Several Prostitutes and OnlyFans Models on Social Media

Texas Democrat James Talarico — who describes himself as a "devout Christian" — has been caught following several prostitutes and adult film stars on social media, and has even exchanged messages with some of them, according to a bombshell report.

The four-term congressman also allegedly follows at least ten social media accounts belonging to OnlyFans creators, adult film stars, and escorts. Talarico, a Texas Democrat representing the state's 50th district, is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Cornyn and faces former Rep. Colin Allred in the Democratic primary. Investigators also found that Talarico, who is studying at a seminary, had liked several photos from one of the women.

Caught Doing Wrong Things

Investigators also found that Talarico even exchanged private messages with another woman, who describes herself online as "a bit of a glamour-puss." "Thank you, Alice!" Talarico, 36, wrote to OnlyFans model Alice Greczyn after she tagged him in a story, according to a screenshot released by his campaign.

"Thank YOU! Really appreciate your work. It heartens me to see there are politicians like you," Greczyn responded.

A screenshot shared by Ennis suggested that the exchanges between Talarico and the women didn't go beyond those messages. He also claimed that the congressman hadn't had any other conversations with OnlyFans creators, adult film stars, or escorts.

Talarico, known for his viral sermons that often blend progressive politics with religion, has stirred controversy by calling Jesus Christ a "radical feminist" and asserting that there are six "biological sexes."

"[M]odern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes ... in fact, there are six, which honestly ... surprised me, too," the son of a single mother said at a 2021 Texas House hearing.

Liking Pervy Pics

The rising Democratic politician reportedly liked provocative photos on an Instagram account belonging to Allie Pentz, who is also said to have a profile on an adult escort website. "Hello, I am a respectful and sexy woman, very charming with soft, fragrant, and always tanned skin, always smiling..." she wrote on her escort profile.

He's also reported to follow the well-known adult model Giselle Palmer, who uses the handle @honkyton_angel.

Several of the accounts he follows reportedly feature sexual content, with some even linking to pornographic sites.

Ennis noted that Talarico did personally follow and interact with some of these accounts, while others were followed by his campaign staff, according to the report.

"The social media team — including James — follows back and engages with supporters who have large followings and does not investigate their backgrounds," Ennis said. "While James was unaware of how these women make money, he does not judge them for it and will not play into an effort to smear them for clickbait articles.

"That's exactly what his Christian faith calls him to do."

Talarico, who was raised by a single mother, grew up attending the very progressive St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.