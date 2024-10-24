Model Accuses Fifth Avenue Surgeon of Turning Her Into a Slave for Sexual Favors in Bombshell $10M Lawsuit

A plastic surgeon from Fifth Avenue is being accused of horrendous abuse by a model, according to a lawsuit filed recently. Maya Willow Sias, a 25-year-old singer and model, alleges that Dr. Ammar Mahmoud, 40, violently assaulted her during their relationship. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, claims Mahmoud subjected her to physical and emotional abuse, turning her into a "sex slave" and concealing the injuries he caused by using his medical expertise.

Sias says Mahmoud once beat her so severely that he shattered her eye socket. To cover up the damage, she alleges Mahmoud took her to his clinic, Alinea Medical Spa, and injected fillers around her eye without anesthetics. "He stabbed me in the face with a needle," Sias told reporters. The suit describes this procedure as an act of calculated cruelty, further exploiting her vulnerability.

The lawsuit also accuses Mahmoud of drug and alcohol abuse. Sias claims that Mahmoud regularly used drugs such as ketamine and a synthetic psychedelic called 2C, which worsened his violent behavior. She says that Mahmoud often forced himself on her, even when she was unconscious or unable to consent.

The abuse allegedly took place over their nine-month relationship, which began after a whirlwind romance. Sias said they met in Miami at a yacht party in April 2023. Despite initial charm and lavish gifts, Mahmoud's dark side soon emerged. The lawsuit details incidents of violent outbursts, including a brutal beating in June 2023. Sias claims she confronted Mahmoud after finding him partying with prostitutes. This confrontation led to Mahmoud attacking her, leaving her with a swollen eye, shattered bones, and extensive bruises.

Mahmoud reportedly kept her locked in his apartment after the assault, monitoring her movements through her phone. He allegedly prescribed her antidepressants and forced her to take ketamine to keep her under his control. Sias' attorney, Larry Hutcher, says there is substantial evidence, including photos of her injuries, to back up the claims.

Sias' lawsuit also contends that Mahmoud has abused other women. His ex-wife had previously filed a lawsuit against him in 2014, accusing him of similar acts, including sexual assault and physical abuse. Court records show that both lawsuits remain unresolved.

Mahmoud has denied the allegations. He stated that the accusations are false and do not reflect his character. He has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and is seeking legal representation to fight the current lawsuit.

Sias, now residing in Los Angeles, says she stayed with Mahmoud out of fear for her life. She believes there are more victims and hopes the lawsuit will expose his abusive behavior.

This explosive case continues to unfold as both sides prepare for legal proceedings.