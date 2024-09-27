Who Is Kendra Wilkinson? Hugh Hefner's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Her Experience of Partying With Diddy and Life Inside Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, Kendra Wilkinson, has shared her experiences of partying with P Diddy, who was known for hosting infamous sex and drug-fueled parties. She also described how the Playboy Mansion was often dirty and littered with dog waste.

The 39-year-old TV personality spoke about moving into the Playboy Mansion at the age of 18 during an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday. With Diddy, 54, currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City after being indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Kendra has opened up about her real experiences of the wild partying days with the infamous music producer.

Inside Diddy's Sex and Drug Parties

Wilkinson said that she gained a reputation as a party girl, regularly attending exclusive events, including the wild parties thrown by the American rapper. "I remember just going to like one or two [parties with Diddy], but again, like I had a great time in my youth," said Kendra, who once dated Playboy mogul Hugh who was 60 years older than her.

"Like, I didn't really see anything. Like I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.

"So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me."

KIIS FM host Jackie 'O' Henderson questioned Kendra about her encounters with Diddy, who was known for hosting private sex parties in upscale hotel suites. These events reportedly featured prostitutes—both male and female—along with a never-ending supply of alcohol, drugs, and large amounts of baby oil and lubricants.

"You never saw anything out of the ordinary that you wouldn't usually see at a big Hollywood party? You know, it's sexualized in a way," Jackie asked.

"Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto. Don't we already know that?" Kendra said

Diddy's Troubles Continue

One of the most startling revelations in Diddy's case is that federal agents seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids at his Miami and Los Angeles residences earlier this year.

These items were allegedly used in what are described as "freak offs"—elaborate and staged sexual performances that Diddy is accused of organizing and participating in. The term "baby oil" soon trended globally, with fans reacting in shock and sharing memes online.

Diddy was arrested last week and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The charges, which date back to 2008, accuse him of years of abuse, threats, and coercion of women to satisfy his sexual desires, maintain his public image, and cover up his actions.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, after his arrest, a judge denied him bail, even though he had offered both his and his mother's Miami homes—valued at $50 million—as collateral. Last Wednesday, his appeal to overturn the bail denial was rejected, meaning he will remain in custody awaiting trial.