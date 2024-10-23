Female Texas Teacher Arrested for Having a Sexual Relationship with Former Teen Student

A teacher at a North Texas middle school has been arrested and charged over a sexual relationship she had with a former student.

Police in Keller, Texas arrested Carroll Middle School teacher Angela Barnes, 45, on Monday, as reported by Fox 4 News.

Investigators began looking into Barnes in last month after they received a tip that she was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who she previously taught at her school. Detectives discovered evidence that Barnes had allegedly engaged in sexual activities with the teen between June and July of 2024, according to a police statement.

Barnes has been charged with the sexual assault of a child and for having an improper relationship between a teacher and a student. Investigators said in a news release that they do not believe there were other victims, but have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Carroll Middle School released a statement following Barnes' arrest, saying it had "immediately placed this staff member on administrative leave and reported [the arrest] to the proper authorities."

"The District was made aware the alleged offense took place off-campus over the summer within the jurisdiction of the Keller Police Department," the statement added. "Based on the information we have received, no incidents occurred on CISD campuses. CISD is working in collaboration with Keller police and Child Protective Services as they investigate the allegations."

The district said that the "safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities."