Who Is Matthew Hertgen? Former Princeton Soccer Star Kills Little Brother and Family Cat Near Ivy League Campus

A former college soccer star from Princeton, New Jersey, has been accused of killing his younger brother and a pet cat over the weekend in an apartment near Princeton University's campus. Matthew Hertgen, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, multiple weapons offenses, and animal cruelty for killing his 26-year-old brother, Joseph Hertgen.

The Hertgen brothers grew up in the picturesque coastal town of Toms River, raised by their mother, Debra, and their father, David, a wealthy tech entrepreneur. According to documents, police responded to the upscale Michelle Mews apartment complex on Witherspoon Street after Matthew Hertgen dialed 911 to report a fire and a dead person inside the apartment.

Killed His Own Brother

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Matthew, identified as the 911 caller, inside the residence along with his brother's lifeless body and a dead cat. Cops quickly pinned the killing on his sibling.

Investigators believe Matthew, a former student of the prestigious Wesleyan University, used a knife and a golf club to savagely attack and kill his brother, who had pursued a career in banking after graduating from the University of Michigan.

"[The victim] exhibited various injuries including signs of blunt force trauma and lacerations. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene," prosecutors said.

"The complaint alleges that Matthew purposely or knowingly engaged in conduct that led to the death of his younger brother and caused the death of a cat that was located within the residence."

The exact cause and manner of Joseph's death remain are pending autopsy results, and the motive behind the killing is still unclear. If found guilty, Matthew could face a prison sentence of up to 30 years to life.

Murder Motive Unclear

The Michelle Mews Apartment complex is a high-end residence located within Palmer Square Residences in downtown Princeton, just minutes from the Ivy League university. According to its website, current rental prices for Michelle Mews Apartments range from $6,275 to $6,300 per month.

Both brothers were standout college soccer players—Matthew competed for Wesleyan University from 2011 to 2014, while Joseph played for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2019.

They also excelled in soccer during their high school years at Toms River North, as reported by NJ.com.

Joseph earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting and Finance, in 2020. He was working as an analyst at Locust Point Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The brothers were raised in an upscale four-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Toms River, New Jersey, which featured a backyard swimming pool.

Their father, David Hertgen, is the president and CFO of WiLine Networks, a business internet provider, per his LinkedIn profile.

Founded in 2002, WiLine Networks generates an estimated $88 million in revenue, according to RocketReach.