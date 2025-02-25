Tempe Woman Convicted of Killing Two Children Using Meat Cleaver to Get Back at Her Husband Amid Divorce

A Tempe mother has been found guilty of killing two of her children with a meat cleaver in 2021.

The jury found Yui Inoue guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse and one count of disorderly conduct on Monday, Feb. 24.

Inoue Told Officers Voices in Her Head Told Her to Kill Her Kids

According to prosecutors, Yui Inoue killed her son Kai Inoue, 7, and daughter Mia Inoue, 9, in March 2021 with a meat cleaver in order to get back at her husband for financial woes amid their ongoing divorce. But, the defense argued the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt she did this.

Police were called to the Tempe home late at night in response to a domestic dispute between Inoue and her then-husband, Tsubasa Inoue. When police arrived the first time, the kids were alive

In the early hours of the following day, Later, Yui Inoue went to the police station and told officers that voices were telling her to kill her kids. She told police during an interview that she went to bed with her children and woke up with blood on her hands and her two children dead near the doorway of a bedroom, court documents said.

Prosecutors: Yui Inoue Killed the Children as an Act of Revenge Against Husband

The prosecution argued that Yui Inoue killed her children as an act of revenge against her husband after their earlier fight.

"It is very likely that the defendant killed these two children immediately after those two officers left," Beasley said. "She was already angry that Tsubasa wasn't getting her the money she wanted, and now he sent police to the house."

According to prosecutor Shaylee Beasley, there was an overwhelming amount of evidence that Yui Inoue committed the murders and did so with intent, with her actions — such as gathering luggage, showering and closing the blinds — indicating careful planning.

Beasley described the killings as brutal and violent, saying that Yui Inoue "delivered chop after chop" while the children "tried to protect their heads." Beasley showed the jury close-up photos of the children's injuries.

Defense Argued There was Reasonable Doubt that Yui Inoue Committed the Murders

Inoue's attorney, Rebecca Felmly, said there was reasonable doubt as to whether Inoue had committed the murders. The medical examiner testified that the amount of force required to inflict such injuries was substantial and required significant energy over an extended period of time, she said.

"He linked the amount of force to a guillotine," Felmly said.

She also argued that Inoue, a small woman, lacked the power, energy or strength to commit the killings. Felmly also told the jury to ask themselves why Inoue would have gone to the police station after the murders if she had been the killer.