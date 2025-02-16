Nicol Suarez: Trans Migrant Wanted by ICE Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Boy Inside NYC Park Bathroom

A trans migrant who was wanted by ICE was arrested after allegedly stalking and raping a 14-year-old boy in New York City last week. Nicol Suarez, 30, allegedly followed the youngster into a restroom at Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem on Tuesday at around noon and then raped him, police told multiple outlets.

The youngster reportedly left the restroom in trauma, and flagged down witnesses who then immediately phoned the police, according to a source, the New York Post reported. Suarez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape and stalking, police said. Originally from Colombia, Suarez was also wanted in both New Jersey and Massachusetts, and U.S.

Trans Rapist Arrested

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued a detainer for Suarez, according to the report. Details regarding her charges in other states were not immediately revealed. A source cited by the outlet blamed the attack to New York City's sanctuary laws.

"ICE could just pick this person up and deport them back, but due to our sanctuary laws we can't do anything," the source said.

According to sources of the Post, prosecutors originally requested a $500,000 bail and a $1.5 million bond, but Democratic Judge Elizabeth Shamahs reduced the amount. Suarez is currently being held on $100,000 bail or a $250,000 bond.

Online records indicate that she is detained at Rikers Island and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday. "I feel really bad for the kid that has to go through this because his life will never be the same," the source added.

"We worry about the migrants but what about the victim? This is a true victim."

Call for Deportation

Lindsaey Gonzalez demanded Suarez's deportation, saying, "That boy must be traumatized a lot for the rest of his life. I feel bad for him because I'm a mother."

The story comes after the announcement of a joint initiative between Donald Trump's former border czar Tom Homan and Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams to tackle illegal immigration in the city.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning, the two outlined various policy measures aimed at enhancing ICE operations in NYC.

Adams welcomed Homan's help, saying that he has been working for years to address the city's immigration challenges. "We need to go after the dangerous people in our streets, and now I have someone that understands that narrative, and we are fighting together to get it done," he said.

The duo then detailed upcoming initiatives designed to help ICE and New York law enforcement in removing illegal immigrants, despite obstacles from the city council.

One key measure announced was the use of Rikers Island, the city's most well-known jail, as a hub where ICE agents can collaborate with the NYPD to identify and detain high-risk criminals.