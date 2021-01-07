Mason Disick, an 11-year-old boy was introduced to the world through his new social media account in the spring of 2020, and it didn't take long for him to grab eyeballs for his spicy and controversial chat with Addison Rae.

Mason Disick is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and brother to Penelope and Reign. Disick, during an explosive Instagram Live last year, spilt a few tightly kept family secrets after which his mother Kourtney Kardashian deleted his account. Kourtney opened up about the incident on Instagram Live with Poosh, where she explained that her son started the Live Video without permission and that he has an iPad and a computer for his school. She further said that she did delete it as she thinks her son is underage to access Instagram as he's just 10.

However, things didn't stop there. After famously spilling the beans on the internet, Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son went on to shoot a TikTok Live with actress Addison Rae. In the video, Mason threw some shade at YouTuber Jeffree Star and criticized him for his attitude. "I don't really watch makeup YouTubers, but I think James [Charles] - he's really nice. Because Jeffree Star is, like, spoiled AF," uttered Mason during the TikTok Live video with Addison Rae.

Mason's comment went viral with lightning speed and Jeffree caught wind of it as well and didn't wait long to comment back. Taking to his Twitter account, Jeffree wrote that acting spoiled wasn't an option for him as he had $500 in his bank account even before he started his career as a YouTuber and makeup artist.

Meanwhile, as the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, entrepreneur, TV personality, and a model, Mason must have had very little to worry about while growing up. He has been a celebrity ever since he was born. His birth was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 4 Finale titled "Delivering Baby Mason," and later Mason became a star on the show.

Recently, Scott took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet throwback photo of Mason, alongside a heartfelt message. The Talentless founder posted a photo where they are seen holding hands while travelling on Scott's private jet. "Big throwback couple of years back. Love love love this guy," Mason's father Scott wrote alongside the picture.

It's obvious that Mason, who has been born with a silver spoon in his mouth, will find himself in the position where he would have had to reflect on the differences between the lifestyle he is living to that of an average person.