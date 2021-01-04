Tanya Roberts, best known for her role in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and the hit TV comedy That '70s Show, has died. The 65-year-old actress' death has sent shockwaves across the Hollywood fraternity. While millions of her fans have made an assumption that she died of the novel coronavirus, the truth is that she passed away on Sunday after she collapsed in her home following a walk with her dogs, as confirmed by the star's representative to TMZ.

The actress was then immediately shifted to a hospital and put on a ventilator for recovery. However, her health issue, which wasn't related to COVID-19, didn't improve, according to her team.

Roberts, born as Victoria Leigh Blum, played Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1985 flick A View to a Kill. She started her career with the 1975 horror flick 'Forced Entry' and later featured in several television pilots and in fantasy films. In the 'That '70s Show' Roberts role as Midge Pinciotti, Donna's mother left a huge impact on her fans. She also starred as Julie Rogers in the final season of 'Charlie's Angels' in the year 1980.

Millions of fans across the world took to social media to mourn the star's demise. "Tanya Roberts. Most younger folks know her from TV's "That '70s Show". But us older kids remember her sexy presence in movies like THE BEASTMASTER (1982), SHEENA (1984) and A VIEW TO A KILL (1985). RIP, beautiful," expressed one of her fans.

Filmmaker Jonathan Sothcott also expressed grief through his Twitter stating: "A View To A Kill has always been the 007 films I enjoyed the most and I'm awfully sad to hear leading lady #TanyaRoberts has died at just 65 - she was the consummate 80s Bond girl and had lovely chemistry with Roger. A Hollywood star from another, more glamorous age gone. RIP."

Moreover, on the Workfront, Roberts featured in a number of campy genre films and comedies during the late 1970s and 1980s. She was seen in 1979's Racquet, 1982's The Beastmaster, 1984's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle and 1986's Body Slam among a few.

On the personal front, the October born American actress always kept her personal and love life private away from the paparazzi. She is known to have been in at least two relationships previously.

