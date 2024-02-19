Who is Marco Troper? 19-Year-Old Son of Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies in US University Hostel

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has been found dead in his dormitory at the University of California (UC), Berkeley, as confirmed by his grandmother.

Marco Troper, a resident of the Clark Kerr Campus student housing complex, was found unconscious at approximately 4:23 pm (local time) on February 13 (Tuesday), reports NBC News, citing UC Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore.

According to Gilmore, the Berkeley Fire Department alerted the University of California Police Department after initiating life-saving procedures for Marco Troper at his residence hall. Despite their efforts, campus police arrived to find the teenager had succumbed to the situation. Gilmore noted that there were no apparent signs of foul play, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

The victim's grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, took to Facebook on February 14 (Wednesday) to confirm the tragic news and his identity.

As investigations continue into Marco Troper's untimely passing, Esther Wojcicki revealed to SF Gate News that her grandson's death was attributed to a drug overdose. She expressed the family's eagerness for the toxicology report results, stating, "He ingested a drug and we don't know what was in it. One thing we do know, it was a drug. We want to prevent this from happening to any other family."

In her heartfelt Facebook post, Esther Wojcicki mourned, "My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension."

Describing Marco Troper as "the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being," Esther Wojcicki revealed that he was embarking on his second semester of freshman year at UC Berkeley, where he was pursuing a degree in mathematics "and was truly loving it."

She emphasized his academic success and strong social connections, highlighting his active involvement in both his dormitory and fraternity. "At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley," she added.

The tragic loss of Marco Troper has cast a pall over the UC Berkeley community, prompting reflections on the importance of addressing drug-related issues and providing support to those in need during challenging times.