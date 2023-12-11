How Did Maria Sofia Valim Die? Brazilian Instagram Influencer and Model Dies after Emergency Live Transplant That Went Awry

Brazilian influencer and aspiring lawyer Maria Sofia Valim has died due to health complications following a liver transplant that went awry. She was just 19 years old. News of her death was confirmed by Sofia's father, Vitor Valim who is the mayor of the municipality of Caucia in Ceará.

Vitor Valim revealed that his influencer daughter had a severe health issue just two days before she underwent an emergency operation on Thursday and that the family was desperately looking for a donor. Fans were left devastated after the teenager's dad revealed her health problems. As of now, medical professionals have not disclosed the precise cause of Maria Sofia Valim's death.

Mysterious and Shocking Death

"It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia," the bereaved politician wrote on his Instagram page, per Globo1. "Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering."

The exact cause of her death remains unclear.

The tragic sequence of events started on December 5 when Vitor wrote on Instagram that Sofia, his eldest daughter, was facing health complications and needed a liver transplant.

The distressed father did not provide details about her ailment, but two days later, he mentioned that she had found a suitable donor match and had successfully undergone the medical procedure.

"After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case," Vitor wrote. "This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia's body will accept the new organ."

Before her death, Sofia had made a solid presence on Instagram, regularly sharing workout pictures, skincare advice, and travel snapshots with her massive fan following of over 100,000 subscribers.

The teenager also often highlighted her affinity for luxury brands, expressing her fondness for "Ferrari" cars, as reported by CNN Brazil.

Star in Her Own Right

In one of her last photos before her death, shared on November 25, the social media influencer was captured smiling with her arm raised at a Taylor Swift concert during the Brazil leg of the "Eras Tour."

In addition to broadening her digital presence, Sofia studied law, which she proclaimed as "the love of her life."

Fans were deeply saddened by Sofia's passing, with fellow content creator Giovanna de Freitas expressing, "May God welcome you with open arms! You were and always will be very special."

"Most beautiful princess!" wrote influencer Livia Benocio. "You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you."

Aluisio Cavalcante Junior, a former teacher, wrote a heartfelt tribute to the fallen star in response to her father's announcement of her death.

"Sofia was my student. I remember your sweetness and affection during our time together," he wrote. "There are no words to be said at this moment, just one certainty: her life was special, she was very loved, especially by her family, followed by the love of her friends, and she left many beautiful seeds in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of being with her... It was an honor being your daughter's teacher."