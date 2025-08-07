Who Is Lindsey Langston? Reigning Miss USA Accuses Rep. Cory Mills of Threatening to Publish Her Explicit Videos and Unclothed Photos

The reigning Miss United States has alleged that Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) threatened to make public sex videos and nude photos of her — and warned that he would go after any men she dated in the future— after she broke off their relationship earlier this year after finding out he was involved with another woman.

Lindsey Langston, 25, the 2024 Miss United States titleholder, made the shocking sextortion allegations against Mills, 45, to the Columbia (Fla.) County Sheriff's Office July 14, according to a document obtained by the Daily Mail. Department spokesperson Steven Khachigan said the allegations were later shared with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further investigation.

Shocking Allegations

"Since February 20th of 2025, Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts," the report read.

"The threats were made when Cory believed Lindsey to have other romantic partners in her life after the breakup."

Langston provided screenshots of text messages and Instagram conversations from Mills, which were later included as evidence and "forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further review," according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Anthony Sabatini, a lawyer who briefly represented Langston and previously ran against Mills in the 2022 GOP primary, posted at least three of the alleged messages on X on Wednesday, claiming they amounted to "a criminal violation of Florida's sexual extortion statute 836.05—a 2nd degree felony."

In one alleged message, Mills reportedly taunted his ex by saying, "I can send him a few videos of you as well," and added, "Oh, I still have them."

Mills and Langston — who is a GOP state committeewoman — began their relationship in November 2021 and started living together in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in May 2024, after Mills claimed he had finalized his divorce from his estranged wife, Rana Al Saadi.

However, in February 2025, Iranian-American Republican activist Sarah Raviani said that her "significant other for over a year" had "grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out the door" at what was identified as Mills' Washington, DC, penthouse, according to a police report reviewed by NBC Washington.

Victim of Domestic Violence

According to a report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department, Raviani was found with "bruises on her arm which appeared fresh." However, she chose not to press charges and later released a statement describing the situation as "a personal matter."

She explained that she was "severely jet-lagged," had "been drinking," and blamed the bruises to "medical conditions like eczema and activities from my recent trip to Dubai."

"While the personal matter in question was emotionally charged, there was no physical altercation," Raviani said.

The police report reviewed by NBC revealed that Raviani let officers listen to a recorded phone conversation in which Mills ""instruct[ed] her to lie about the origin of her bruises." The report also noted that Mills "admitted [to officers] that the situation escalated from verbal to physical."

Langston confronted Mills after reading news coverage about the altercation involving Raviani, according to a sheriff's office report filed last month. However, the congressman insisted he "was not in a romantic relationship" with anyone else and claimed "the media fabricated the story."

"Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw photos of her with Cory," the latest police report noted.

Raviani still has a photo of herself with Mills from mid-March displayed on her Instagram profile.

Last month, Mills faced complaints from his landlord at the upscale Washington, DC, apartment—where the reported February incident took place—for failing to pay $85,000 in rent. Mills, however, blamed the issue on a malfunctioning online payment system.