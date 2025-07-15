University of Arkansas Professor Accused of Downloading, Possessing Child Pornography

A professor at the University of Arkansas was arrested and accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Joshua McGee, 34, serves as the (EDUC)-Education as Teaching Assistant Professor of Exercise Science at the University of Arkansas.

McGee Had a Thumb Drive with the Child Sexual Abuse Material Organized into Different Folders, Also Stored it in a Hidden Folder on His Phone

Fayetteville police started investigating McGee when they learned an IP address registered in his name had downloaded child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit of probable cause. McGee talked with police and admitted to viewing the material.

Investigators found a thumb drive that had child sexual abuse material organized into folders. They also found a hidden folder application on his cell phone. The material depicted children as young as infants, according to the affidavit.

McGee Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison

In Arkansas, possession or use of child sexual abuse material is a Class B felony. If convicted of the charges McGee up to 20 years in state prison and a $15,000 fine. In addition, a law passed in 2024 mandates no parole or early release for anyone convicted of CSAM possession. McGee has been released on a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.