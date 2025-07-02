How Did Kylie Page Die? Adult Film Star Who Appeared on Netflix Series Found Dead at Her Home Aged 28 as Tributes Pour In

Adult film star Kylie Page, who appeared in a Netflix docuseries focused on the porn industry, has unexpectedly died at the age of 28, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. She was found dead at her home. The Medical Examiner said that the cause of death for the Tulsa, Oklahoma-born adult film star has not yet been determined.

Page's body was found at her home on June 25 and is set to be transported back to the Midwest for her funeral services, according to the coroner. Born Kylie Pylant, Page launched her adult film career in 2016 and went on to appear in more than 200 erotic movies.

Found Death at Her Home

In 2017, Page appeared in the Netflix series "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On", which explored the lives of people working in the adult entertainment industry. During her honest appearance on the show, she spoke openly about her battles with substance abuse.

Page was known for her collaborating with big banners in the porn film industry, including Vixen Media Group and the Canadian platform Brazzers, both of which paid tribute to her after news of her death broke.

"The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page's passing​," Brazzers wrote in a statement on X. ​"Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time​."

Star in Her Own Right

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the expenses of transporting Page's body back to Oklahoma and to help with funeral costs, her family said. "Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked​," the fundraising page said. "She was the kind of person who made you feel like family — no matter who you were​.

"We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest — to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family."

Page's talent agency, Hussie Models, also paid tribute to her after the unexpected death of the actress.

"Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking. She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went," Hussie Models talent agent Alex Mack said in a statement shared with adult industry outlet AVN.

"That's exactly how I'll always remember her, full of life and kindness," he added.