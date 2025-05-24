Colton Ford: Popular Gay Porn Star Found Dead Aged 62 in Mysterious Hiking Trail Accident

Glenn Soukesian, a popular gay porn star, better known by his stage name Colton Ford, was found dead in a mysterious hiking incident near Palm Springs, California, officials have confirmed. Ford, 62, was found dead Monday evening on the Goat Trails in the desert region near Palm Springs, California, according to the Bay Area Reporter.

Police found his body on Monday after friends reported him missing when he did not come back from a hike the previous day. While the exact cause of death is still unclear, a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department told the Reporter that the local coroner has ruled out any signs of foul play.

Tragic and Mysterious Death

Lieutenant Mike Villegas, a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police, said that there is currently no information available regarding the cause of death. "He was on a local hiking trail here in Palm Springs," Colton's friend Tim Wood wrote on Facebook.

"The police have not shared the details of their findings yet, so we don't really know what happened to cause his death. My heart is broken - it's almost too much to take.

"One of my best friends, a man who helped save my life many years ago. I miss you terribly. I can't stop the flood of tears."

Hailing from Pasadena, Ford was considered a silver fox success story, beginning his adult film career at 40 and continuing for 22 years, according to Out magazine.

Star in His Own Right

In his illustrious career, the porn star collaborated with multiple production companies, including MRS Releasing, RawF—kClub, All Worlds, Mustang, and Falcon Studios.

Before entering the adult film industry, Ford was a recording artist, and collaborated with Denise Rich's production company, MIDE Productions, as well as with Virgin Records.

Outside of adult films, Ford appeared in movies such as "Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!," which featured RuPaul, and Hellbent, a thriller centered around a serial killer targeting a group of muscular men in West Hollywood.

His last project was a 2023 R&B and pop album titled "Permission".

Famous drag queen and adult film director Chi Chi LaRue paid tribute to Colton Ford in a post shared on Facebook. "I'm So Shocked and Saddened to Hear and Report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford! You will missed! Keep Singing In Heaven!" LaRue wrote under his real name, Larry David Paciotti.