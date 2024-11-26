Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Breaks the Internet as She Flaunts Revealing See-Through Outfit at Raiders-Broncos Game

Sydney Thomas has taken the internet by storm yet again after showing off the revealing outfit she wore to Sunday's Raiders vs. Broncos game in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old ring girl first went viral earlier this month after stealing the spotlight during Jake Paul's controversial fight against Mike Tyson in Texas.

In no time, fans took to social media and dubbed Sydney the "real winner" of the event, as the main fight failed to drew a lot of criticism. Following the Paul vs. Tyson fight, her fan following on TikTok soared to over one million. Now, Sydney has caused another social media uproar with her latest post from Las Vegas.

Thomas Takes the Internet by Storm

Sydney shared a photo of herself in the stands at Allegiant Stadium, wearing a striking see-through top paired with a black leather jacket, as she watched the Raiders suffer a 29-19 defeat to the Broncos.

Despite the home team's disappointing performance, the Tuscaloosa native said that she still had a "great time" in Las Vegas.

Sydney was one of five ring girls featured during the Paul vs. Tyson fight, alongside Virginia Sanhouse, Lexi Williams, Delia Sylvain, and Raphaela Milagres.

In addition to her skyrocketing TikTok popularity, Sydney has also gained 735,000 followers on Instagram, thanks to the attention she garnered in Texas.

"My DMs are just insanely flooded right now," Sydney recently told US Weekly. "There's definitely been some pretty big names and brands that have reached out."

"I woke up and saw how my followers had gone up, and then saw all the news articles that had been written about me," Thomas added.

"I refreshed my feed and it was just pictures of me and memes and everything. I think that was the moment for me where I was like, 'Oh my gosh, like I really am going viral.'"

Hot New Sensation

Sydney, a University of Alabama student, acknowledged that the attention could feel overwhelming but insisted that she was committed to focusing on the positive aspects. "It is very overwhelming," she said. "But at the same time, I'm also very blessed and very grateful. You know, what a problem to have.

"I knew the exposure was going to be awesome, just the fact that it was being streamed on Netflix and it was such an iconic fight. But I had no idea that all the focus was going to shift from the results to the ring girl being the main star of the event. That was not even a thought in my head going into it."

Sydney, who is in her senior year of college, has opted for online classes to maintain a flexible schedule.

She shared her plans to capitalize on her rising popularity, aiming to make the most of new opportunities as they arise.

"I think what's next for me is to continue building up my social media and continue working with [Paul's] Most Valuable Promotions and being a ring girl," she said. "I think dialing into the ring girl and modeling aspect of my life and sharing that with my audience that I've now built up."

"And then obviously continuing with school, graduating, getting my degree and then seeing where things take me from there," Sydney added.