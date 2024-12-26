Who Is Kirsty Sansum? Female Drug Dealer Breaks the Internet with Her Glamorous Mugshot

A female drug dealer has captured the attention of millions of online fans after authorities released her glamorous mugshot. Kirsty Sansum, 30, avoided prison despite being caught with three kilograms of cocaine at a motorway service station. However, her mugshot has now caused a stir on social media with users swooning over her looks.

Social media users soon started to admire her appearance alongside images of her co-conspirators. In the photo, Sansum, is seen wearing a gray hoodie, has her blonde hair styled in a top bun and gazes confidently at the camera with a striking expression. Her killers looks has since been breaking the internet, making her a star.

Killer Looks of Cocaine Queen

One social media user wrote: "She's a looker" while another added: "A really attractive bunch – and easily recognizable. A happy ending for Xmas."

Sansum and her companion, 29-year-old John Rogers, were apprehended on March 11 at Strensham Services along the M5, just a short distance from Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Officers found the drugs hidden in a carrier bag placed under the vehicle's front seat.

An investigation into their mobile phones revealed that Sansum and John Rogers had been working together with Kingsley Williams, 28, and Aaron Russell, 30, to supply drugs.

All the four people were arrested and admitted to conspiring to supply cocaine and received their sentences earlier this month, according to police.

Avoiding Jail Sentence but Not for Her Looks

Rogers was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, while Williams received six years and nine months, and Russell was handed a six-year prison term.

Sansum, however, was given a two-year suspended sentence, alongside a nine-month drug rehabilitation order and 100 hours of unpaid community service.

The judge also ordered the confiscation of $1,800 and a Rolex watch belonging to Russell under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detective Inspector Matt Phillips, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "This was a significant conspiracy to bring thousands of pounds worth of drugs into our county.

"These drugs would have eventually ended up on our streets, bringing misery to the lives of our communities," he added.