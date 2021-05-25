Who is Lee Da In? Know All About Lee Seung Gi's Girlfriend

Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi have announced that they are in a relationship. They have been in love for about a year. However, the couple has not revealed anything about their marriage plans.

While Lee Seung Gi, who has worked in dramas like Mouse, Odyssey, and many other series' is a familiar face among fans, many do not know about his girlfriend's background.

So, Who is Lee Da In?

Lee Da In, who was born on 5 November 1992, has talent in her blood as her parents too are associated with showbiz. Her father Im Young Gyu and her mother Kyeon Mi Ri, both are actors. However, her mom is much popular than her father as she has been in the industry for about 37 years.

Kyeon Mi Ri is seen in TV series like Backstreet Rookie, Gangnam Scandal, Revolutionary Love, Wonderful Mama, Dear My Sister, and All About Eve among many others. In recent years, she is done a lot of supporting roles. Her marriage with Im Young Gyu ended in 1993.

Her mother married businessman Lee Hong-hun in 1998. They have one son, Lee Ki-baek. Lee Hong-hun adopted Kyeon's two daughters from her first marriage, Lee Yu-bi, and Lee Da-in.

It has to be noted that Kyeon belongs to Hwanggan Kyeon clan. It means Lee Da in is a descendant of Gyeon Hwon, the first king of the Hubaekje kingdom.

Lee Daa In's Career

Coming to Lee Da In, she started off her career with Twenty Years Old. She has worked in Make a Woman Cry, Entourage, My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me, and Doctor Prisoner, but Alice is the only project after her debut series in which she is seen in the main character.

The 28-year old is also worked in the movies like The Fatal Encounter and Life Risking Romance.