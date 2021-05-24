Singer- Actor Lee Seung Gi Dating Alice Actress Lee Da In For One Year; Actress' Agency Confirms News

The Mouse actor Lee Seung Gi is said to be in relationship with actress Lee Da In for a year now. Sports Khan reported that the stars share a passion for golf and what started with friendship turned into love one year ago. Lee Da In's agency 9ATO Entertainment confirmed the news in its statement to News1.

Singer and actor Lee Seung Gi is 35 and actress Lee Da In is 30-years-old. Reports claim that whenever Lee Seung Gi was on a break from shooting for his latest drama Mouse, he would visit Lee Da In. If the news is true, it can be said that this is the second most popular couple of the year after Crash landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who confirmed their relationship in the beginning of 2021.

Reacting to the news, 9ATO Entertainment stated: "After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as co-workers in the industry around five or six months ago, grew feelings, and are carefully getting to know each other. We ask for you to send them your support and affection so the two can continue meeting each other well."

Passion For Golf

Reports state that Lee Seung Gi met Lee Da In for the first time while playing golf. They instantly became friends and after knowing each other well, decided to take the relationship to the next level.

It can also be noted that in one of the variety programs in 2018, Lee Seung Gi had talked about his ideal type. "My ideal type is someone who has a sense of stability and excitement," the actor had said. On the other hand in a separate interview, Lee Da In had said that her ideal type was someone who can express themselves well and had a pleasant, good personality.

According to reports, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were spotted together whenever the actor did not have shooting [while filming for the drama Mouse]. Koreaboo reported that according to acquaintances, both were carefully developing their relationship.

Lee Seung Gi – Lee Da In Work History

Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer. His first album, The Dream of a Moth was released in 2004. In the same year, he debuted in TV series Nonstop 5. He has acted in 10 dramas including My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The Producers, A Korean Odyssey and Vagabond. Lee Seung Gi has also been a part of more than 50 variety shows including Busted, Inkigayo, Running Man, 1 Night 2 Days, Twogether and more.

Lee Da In debuted with the web drama Twenty Years Old in 2014. Her latest drama is Alice, released in 2020. She has also acted in dramas Dr Prisoner, Between Friendship and Love 3, Come and Hug Me, My Golden Life, Hwarang and more.

Lee Da In is the daughter of actors Kyeon Mi Ri and Im Young Gyu. After divorce in 1998, her mother married businessman Lee Hong Heon, who legally adopted Lee Da In and her older sister, actress Lee Yoo Bi. Lee Da In is also said to be a descendant of Gyeon Hwon, the first king of the Hubaekje kingdom [Hwanggan Kyeon clan].