Who Killed Peter Forrest? 24-7 Spyz Founder Vocalist P. Fluid Found Murdered in Back of Community Ambulette as Cops Look for Suspects

Peter Forrest, 64, also known as P. Fluid, was found severely injured and "lying in a pool of blood" inside a private ambulette in the Bronx, New York. Forrest, who worked as a driver for the company, was found in the back of the vehicle on Monday afternoon with the front door of the ambulette shattered.

After responding to a 911 call, police arrived to find Forrest unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders later confirmed his death at the scene, according to the New York Police Department. According to multiple reports, a colleague at Marquis Ambulette got worried after not hearing from Forrest all day which was unlike his nature.

Tragic Death

Forrest was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday and did not show up for his scheduled pickups. Unable to reach him by phone, the coworker traced his company ambulette to a location in the Bronx. Upon arrival, they found Forrest lying in the back of the vehicle, covered in blood.

Surveillance footage reviewed by PIX11 News showed Forrest's ambulette entering a remote area. According to sources, he was believed to have already been dead at that time. Moments later, another sedan arrived, and the ambulette's driver came out of the vehicle and got into the second car.

A day after this grim discovery, police officially classified Forrest's death as a homicide. Authorities have not yet made any arrests and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Forrest, popularly known in the music world as P. Fluid, was one of the founding members of the hardcore rock band 24/7 Spyz.

Formed in 1986 in the South Bronx, the band set out to challenge stereotypes, proving that Black musicians could excel beyond the boundaries of hip-hop. Their unique sound, described as heavy metal soul, blended multiple genres.

Star in His Own Right

In 1990 and 1991, 24/7 Spyz opened for the famous metal band Jane's Addiction. They released their debut album, "Harder Than You", in 1988, followed by "Gumbo Millennium" in 1990.

Their cover of Kool and the Gang's "Jungle Boogie" gained mainstream attention, with a music video featuring the band dancing in a jungle setting alongside women dressed in cheetah-print bikinis.

Forrest, as the band's lead vocalist, developed a distinctive, fast-paced singing style reminiscent of modern hip-hop rap. In the final scene of the "Jungle Boogie" video, a young Forrest can be seen passionately rapping into the camera as flames blaze behind him.

Forrest's rebellious rock and roll spirit was on full display when he suddenly quit the band mid-tour with Jane's Addiction, announcing his departure onstage without his bandmates' knowledge.

After quitting 24/7 Spyz, Forrest formed his own band, P. Fluid Foundation, and later formed a group called AFC with Angelo Moore and Corey Glover from Living Colour and Fishbone.

It was during this time that he met his former girlfriend, Chiedza Makonnen. Reflecting on their relationship, she told the New York Daily News, "He was my first love."

The couple first met in Harlem and were together for six years. "Music was his passion, and advancing Black rock was his life," Makonnen shared with the outlet.