Allison Schardin: Minnesota Mom Who Sexually Abused Two Teens in Hotel Room Hot Tub While on Staycation with Husband and Kids Gets Light Sentence

A married mom of two from Minnesota received a light sentence after confessing to sexually abusing two minor boys she met in a hotel hot pool. Allison Schardin, 39, was sentenced to two weeks in jail after pleading guilty in October to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. For assaulting two 15-year-old hockey players from Colorado at a hotel near Minneapolis.

A third boy was allegedly also present in the Roseville, Minnesota hotel room when she had sex with the two teens in front of the boy. Schardin, a singer, told investigators that she, along with her husband and their two children, visited the hotel for a staycation on January 14, 2024.

Sex-Starved Mom

Their two children, who were 8 and 12 at the time. Judge Joy Bartscher of the Ramsey County District Court granted Allison credit for time served, acknowledging the five days she spent in jail following her arrest in February 2024, according to the Star Tribune.

Bartscher also sentenced Schardin to 200 hours of community service and required her to undergo court-ordered mental health treatment.

She is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with underage boys and must register as a sex offender for the next decade. Schardin faced a maximum of up to eight months in jail.

The victims were members of a youth hockey team from Colorado, visiting Minnesota for a tournament, and staying at a hotel in Roseville, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Schardin allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual contact with two of the boys and requesting a condom from them after her arrest.

According to the charges, on January 14, the mother of two met the members of the young hockey team in the hotel's hot tub.

She discussed her "marital problems" with the teenagers and then texted one of the guys on Snapchat.

Schardin allegedly texted one of the three boys after they had gone back to their rooms, claiming that she and her husband had gotten into a fight and asked if she could visit the teenagers' room.

She finally began chatting about "sex and stuff," asked the boy about their level of sexual activity, and ended up getting into bed with two boys, according to Pioneer Press.

Dangerous Liaisons

According to reports, the 38-year-old mother admitted to kissing and having sex with two of the boys. She also requested a condom from them. Investigators were told by the two youngsters that they felt uncomfortable and under pressure, so they asked Schardin to leave the room.

Prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence, arguing that Schardin had deliberately sought out the boys with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

"The defendant's behavior was not a momentary lapse in judgment. It was clearly planned. Why else would an adult exchange contact information with juveniles that she just met in a hotel and then later go to their room?" prosecutors wrote in the filing ahead of sentencing.

The filing urged the court to "treat the defendant's behavior as being no less serious than if the defendant were a man and the victims were girls. If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate."

Schardin, a server at a local restaurant, describes herself as "a wife, truth seeker, boy mom, singer, and foodie" on her social media profile. Her Facebook page shows an older photo of her smiling with her sons, aged 8 and 12, in pictures posted shortly after the reported incident of alleged sexual abuse last month.

Schardin Facebook page shows her with her husband and children smiling at a church.