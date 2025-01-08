Resurfaced Video of Demi Moore Passionately Kissing 15-Year-Old Boy Years Ago Leaves Fans Furious [WATCH]

Demi Moore fans have expressed shock over a resurfaced video showing the actress kissing a teenage boy. Now 62, Moore has remained in the spotlight following her first Golden Globe win on Sunday night, amid rumors of a "feud" with Kylie Jenner. However, it's an old clip, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter), that has truly captured public attention.

The video from 1982 that was originally broadcast by Entertainment Tonight shows the Hollywood star kissing a 15-year-old youngster passionately multiple times. The glamorous star, who was only 19 at the time, was caught on camera kissing her "General Hospital" co-star Philip Tanzini while they were at his 15th birthday celebration.

Demi's Passionate Kiss

In the five-minute video, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2012, Demi kisses Tanzini three different times. She tells the camera: "I love him dearly. He's one of my most favorite people... He's truly terrific and I really love him."

At the time, Demi was married to her first husband, Freddy Moore, but that didn't stop the "Indecent Proposal" star from sharing intimate moments with her underage co-star.

Appearing somewhat disheveled, Demi declared, "I love Philip, and he's the only one I love."

Philip then joined in on the joke as he added: "We're going to get married by the way. Don't let her husband find out."

Demi laughed as she responded: "I can't wait. He really is truly terrific. He is, and I love him because he keeps me happy."

The video has been making waves on social media as Demi remains in the spotlight after her career-redefining evening at the Golden Globes.

Fans raced to X to share their horror over the footage. One person wrote, "Everyone just forgetting about Demi Moore full on French kissing a a kid now she's made a half decent TV show and movie?"

"A boy who was 14 the day before she kissed him on his 15th birthday. Ok."

One user tweeted: "This the lady y'all been praising on my timeline for the past 17 hours? Okay gross."

"From congratulating Demi Moore to find up later she was PASSIONATELY kissing a 15-year-old," wrote another person.

One shocked viewer stated: "Why did I just find out Demi Moore kissed a 15-year-old?"

Demi on a New High

This comes after the "Ghost" actress delivering a heartfelt speech while celebrating her win for her widely praised performance in the body horror film "The Substance."

"I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now! I've been doing this a long, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. And I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she said when taking the stage.

Moore shared a poignant moment, recalling how a producer labeled her as "a popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"And at that time I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money. But that I couldn't be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over a time," she added.

After her touching and emotional acceptance speech, the "Striptease" star celebrated with her daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.