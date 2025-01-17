Chantel Jeffries Faces Backlash For Posting Racy Photos from South Africa Tour While Wildfires Continue to Ravage Los Angeles

Chantel Jeffries appeared out of touch with the current situation in Los Angeles when she shared photos from her latest exotic vacation. Jeffries shared a series of racy bikini photos that didn't go down well with several of her followers. One follower slammed her, saying, "Flexing while the country's on fire."

While the comment was somewhat exaggerated—since only parts of Los Angeles were affected by fires—the message was clear. Another follower added, "You've posted nothing about LA or the fires but you seem great - just very sad that you haven't posted anything about that." Some followers, however, appreciated the stunning photos as a refreshing escape from LA.

Jeffries Faces Backlash

One follower appreciated her photos and commented, "Wow, looking sexy, I needed that." The DJ shared a series of photos where she is seen in a string bikini, relaxing nude in a bathtub, enjoying a safari, on a boat, and aboard a private jet.

She also posted a video on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse of the jet's luxurious amenities as she watched a foreign film on a large-screen TV.

Her caption read, "Started my year in South Africa."

The former girlfriend of Justin Bieber appeared to be bragging about her once-in-a-lifetime trip, which included spotting leopards, elephants, boars, and hippos in their natural habitat.

Meanwhile, devastating fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena have claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

The media personality currently has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, regularly sharing fashionable photos with her audience.

Chantel also ventured into the music scene with the release of her debut single, "Wait," in 2018. That same year, she dropped other tracks like "Both Sides."

Loving Her Life

In an interview with Billboard in 2018, she discussed how the internet played a significant role in shaping her music career.

"I think the Internet has influenced my career so heavily because before we had the whole world at our fingertips, you were only exposed to things from people that were around you or the town you were in, or things like that."

Jeffries later added, "I was exposed to a lot of different types of music living all around the US growing up, and my parents were into a lot of different types of music be it gospel or country."

"But with the Internet and social media, I was able to explore that and be able to find people that were up-and-coming and listen to their stuff."