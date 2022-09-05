Who Killed Pat Stay? Canadian Battle Rapper Stabbed to Death Days after Releasing 'The Game Diss' Track

Acclaimed battle rapper Pat Stay was stabbed to death in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on early Sunday. Police said the musician was taken to the hospital but subsequently died from his wounds. Although police initially didn't confirm the victim as Pat Stay, his brother confirmed to CBS news that it was the rapper who was the stabbing victim.

No suspect has been caught and police say they have no motive for the murder at this time. Stay was 36 years old. Stay's death comes just a few days after he released The Game diss track. The song was the result of criticism The Game made against Eminem in his song.

Killed Mysteriously

It is not known what exactly led to the murder as police too are clueless. Halifax Regional Police say an autopsy has determined he was the victim of a homicide. Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. AT.

Stay was rushed to the hospital immediately but eventually succumbed to his injuries. Const. John MacLeod, a spokesman for Halifax Regional Police, was unable to provide any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the stabbing or whether any witnesses were present.

The hip hop musician shot to fame thanks to his live battle rap performances, in which two artists frequently freestyle while trading boasts, jabs, and wordplay.

According to a video Stay released on his Instagram stories, he was in Halifax to attend the wedding of some friends who got together when they were both staying at the rapper's residence.

Stay posted the music video for his latest single '(The Game DISS) Pat Stay feat. Kaleb Simmonds - 'Warm up' on Instagram on Saturday.

As he dropped the video, Stay wrote, "I've had this in the chamber for a good minute now ready to fire if Game got brave. Clearly he don't want smoke. But this goes too hard to keep from yall so here it is."

He then followed that up with, "Oh, and Game (cant tag you since you blocked me lol)... I stepped into your world so wassup? It's all love for the sport, right?!? Let's see if you're really bout this rap s**t."

Industry Shocked

Stay's death has come as a major shock to the entire music fraternity. Only last week, the doting father celebrated his 5-year-old son Calvin's birthday, referring to Calvin as his "real life super hero" on Instagram.

The heartfelt post continued with: "I adore you, I admire you, you're a child yet I still look up to you. You are everything I could have ever dreamed of in a son x1000. I am constantly in disbelief with how lucky I am and how special you are. I shed happy tears thinking about it and our special bond, often."

Tributes have been pouring in ever since news of his death broke. "'I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on.' Rest in peace Pat Stay," renowned producer The Alchemist wrote on Twitter.

"Battle Rap icon and king. If [you] know me [you] know I always thought he was the best. I'm hurt," he added.

"Definitely checked with [people] near the situation to feel safe enough to post this. RIP Pat Stay. Condolences to the family and other loved ones who's been blessed to know him. The BRC will miss you for sure," wrote one fan.

On Thursday, the Save Me rapper posted a selfie on Instagram along with the now-awkwardly prophetic caption, "Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered."