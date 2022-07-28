Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead Outside His Louisiana Home, a Month after He Was Released from Prison on Gun Charges

Rapper JayDaYoungan died after being shot outside his Louisiana home on Wednesday evening, police confirmed. He was just 24 years old. JayDaYoungan, was shot outside his home in Bogalusa along with a male relative, Kenyatta Scott Sr., police said. The male relative, who has been described as "close family member" was also shot but is in stable condition.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, had been released from prison just over a month ago for gun charges. The upcoming rapper was immediately transported to a hospital where doctors conducted surgery on him as he had lost a lot of blood. However, despite all the efforts, his life could not be saved.

Killed In Front of His Home

The rapper was shot shortly before 6 pm and was taken in critical condition to a local hospital. He had lost a significant amount of blood, according to sources, and was taken right away to surgery.

There were initial reports that JayDaYoungun had survived the attack as the surgery was successful but police later confirmed his death. Police made the announcement that JayDaYoungun had died just before midnight.

Scott Sr., who some accounts claim to be the rapper's father, was said to be doing well.

"We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr," Kendall Bullen, chief of police for the Bogalusa Police Department wrote.

"We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition."

According to the police, there was another shooting in the area, half an hour or so after the gunfire that mortally injured JayDaYoungan.

Officials stated that there was a chance the shootings were connected. An investigation has been launched and police are yet to share further details.

Dark Past

JayDaYoungun was signed by Atlantic Records in 2017. He had collaborated with rappers such as Lato, Moneybagg Yo, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Durk.

He was freed on a bond of $175,000 after he was arrested in September 2021 on the suspicion of accessory to second-degree murder and obstructing justice

He was arrested in October 2021 when he was carrying a 9mm pistol that was unlawful for him to possess because of indictments he was facing in Texas over charges for allegedly assaulting a pregnant lady and illegally possessing oxycodone.

He was charged with gun possession and was given credit for time served when he was released from prison in June.

The rapper frequently posted pictures of his infant baby on his Instagram account, and he was a proud father. In his most recent Instagram post, which JayDaYoung posted a day ago, he was seen dancing and playing with his son as he rapped.

The three singles by JayDaYoungan that are best known are Opps, 23 Island, and Elimination. Misunderstood, his 2019 album, peaked at #43 on the top 200 Billboard charts.