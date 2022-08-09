Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested for Threatening to Kill Man Who Posted his Daughter's Photo With Threat Message

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested and jailed on Monday as he threatened to kill someone and also flashed a gun on a FaceTime call. However, Wap cried foul as his lawyer stated that his client was instigated by the man who posted his daughter's photograph on social media adding, "I'm happy that she is dead as her father is a rat".

The man, a NJ native, filed an affidavit in his case and quoted Wap's words that read, "Imma kill you and everybody you with". He repeated: "I'm gonna kill you," the documents stated.

Social Media Divided on Fetty Wap's Threat

But the plea made by Wap's attorney about instigation over his dead daughter's photograph and comments has evoked a mixed response on social media. A faction of followers lambasted Wap for using his "dead daughter" for his dirty drug business. On the other hand, another segment of followers extended support to Wap adding that being a father of the deceased daughter his reaction was justified.

A report published by the New York Post stated that the hip-hop star whose real name is William Maxwell had been out of jail $500,000 personal recognisance bond. He was charged with working to traffic more than 200 kilograms of drugs on Long Island.

The report also stated that the Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York said the rapper violated the conditions of his release with the threatening video call on Dec. 11, 2021, leading to his arrest on Monday.

Making a simple statement, a Twitter user wrote, "Life comes at you fast."

"You can take the @fettywap out of Patterson NJ but you can't... we'll you get it. Instead of banning guns, maybe ban @Snapchat?" expressed another user.

A tweet read, "Rapper Fetty Wap arrested and accused of using a gun to threaten to kill someone over FaceTime you rappers truly don't understand they're using your ego against you. You rap about hating us when you say kill disrespect woman. You speak things to existence."