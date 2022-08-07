California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot in Manteca; Dies at 29

A California rapper has died after being shot on Friday. Young Slo-Be was killed along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue in Manteca.

Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 am to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries, according to CBS News.

Cause of The Shooting Not Clear

So far, the cause of the shooting is not clear however officials believe that the incident doesn't appear to be random.

An Oakland-based company confirmed Slo-Be's death news on Saturday.

Thizzler On The Roof Confirms Young Slo-Be's Death

Thizzler On The Roof in a tweet said that "Rest In Peace Young Slo-Be. We're devastated to announce that rising star Young Slo-Be was shot & killed this morning. It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we're heartbroken to say goodbye. Our condolences go out to his family & loved ones."

Slo-Be Was A Known Rapper

Slo-Be was a known figure in the Stockton rap scene. He shared his acts with acts like EBK Young Joc, BounceBackMeek, EBK JaayBo, and the EBK Hotboiiz crew.

Slo-Be's verses frequently referenced his block on Nightingale Avenue, with a Nightingale street sign included on the cover of his recent project Southeast. His song "I Love You," which prominently samples Mariah Carey's "Circles," became popular on TikTok, and has been featured in more than 19,000 videos on the platform to-date. "I Love You" originally appeared on Slo-Be's August 2021 album Slo-Be Bryant 3, which also included the Drakeo the Ruler collaboration "Unforgivable", according to Pitchfork.

Slo-Be's death shocked many people who loved him. Otto Von Biz Markie wrote that three of his favorite West Coast rappers of the last half-decade have been killed (the fourth, Greedo, rots in a prison for non-violent drug crimes).

"I'm exhausted by these seemingly daily eulogies. To be a modern rap fan is to endure a state of constant, endless heartbreak."

"RIP Young Slo-Be, the latest future legend stolen from us in this nightmare holocaust, the third in a murdered trinity with Drakeo & Bris, innovating a new West Coast whisper-smirk style, vicious and hilarious, forever rewindable. Slo-Be Bryant from Southeast, gone far too soon," wrote Otto Von Biz Markie.

