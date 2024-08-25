Who Is Kick Kennedy? Ben Affleck Sparks Dating Rumors after spotted Hanging Out with RFK Jr.'s Daughter Amid Ongoing Divorce Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has reportedly been spending time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kathleen 'Kick,' amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. According to a source who spoke to Page Six in an article released on Saturday, the "Good Will Hunting" star, 52, has been seen with 36-year-old Kick on several occasions.

The source said that the two have reportedly visited the Polo Lounge at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, along with other popular spots frequented by celebrities. Although Ben, who was recently spotted enjoying ice cream during a relaxed outing with his kids, and Kick have been seen together, the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear at this time.

New Woman in Ben's Life

This news comes just days after Ben's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, officially filed for divorce earlier this week on Tuesday on their second wedding anniversary. The singer filed the paperwork herself, without legal representation or a prenuptial agreement, two years after they first married in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony on August 20 of that year.

While it's still unclear how Ben and Kick first met, RFK Jr.'s daughter has a keen interest in the entertainment industry.

Her IMDb profile lists her as an actress, writer, philanthropist, and activist.

Kick has appeared in TV shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Newsroom". In 2021, she took on a leading role in the comedic drama "Fear And Loathing In Aspen."

She graduated from Stanford University in California, where she studied both history and theater.

Her stepmother, Cheryl Hines, married RFK Jr. in 2014 and is best known for her role in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Kick's mother, Emily Ruth Black, was married to RFK Jr. from 1982 until 1994.

RFK Jr. later married Mary Richardson in 1994, and they remained together until their divorce in 2010. Sadly, Mary died by suicide two years later. Kick has five siblings.

Star in Her Own Right

Kathleen got her nickname from her great-aunt, also named Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, who died at the age of 28 in a plane crash in 1948.

The actress, who currently has 17.1k Instagram followers, has interacted with other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, who famously dated her brother Conor in 2012. In a 2014 interview with the New York Post, Kick shared her thoughts on meeting the Grammy-winning artist.

"Yeah, she's really sweet," the granddaughter of RFK said. "It was a moment, really. But we always have exciting things going on - exciting people to meet."

In the same interview, Kick mentioned that she and her family are huge fans of Marc Anthony, who was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014. "My grandmother's really into [the singer] Marc Anthony. When he called and said he was in town, she invited him to dinner. Everyone dressed up and got excited, because we all love him."

"Then, this older man arrives. No one knows who he is, but we all assume he's a friend of somebody else. Someone finally asks his name and he says, 'Mark Anthony.'"

After months of speculation about their breakup, Jennifer Lopez ended her marriage to Ben Affleck by filing for divorce on Tuesday. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the separation and marked April 26, 2024, as the official date of their split.

A source recently disclosed to Us Weekly on Friday that Ben and Jennifer had already "planned" their divorce before she formally filed the papers.

The insider mentioned that the estranged couple had previously "worked out all the details" of their separation. "They had already agreed to these terms before she filed," the insider continued to the outlet.

Jennifer, "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision."