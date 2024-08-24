Mindy Kaling Send Supports to Ben Affleck Amid Divorce at DNC 2024 Event

Actor and comedian Mindy Kaling took a moment to address Ben Affleck during a recent event in Chicago, sending him a message of support amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Speaking on stage, Mindy expressed her love for her home state, Massachusetts, and extended a shoutout to several notable figures, including Ben.

"I couldn't leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts," Mindy said. She also highlighted how Massachusetts often faces criticism but remains strong. With enthusiasm, she added, "Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there." Mindy also declared her love for Dunkin' Donuts, calling it "the best coffee in the world."

Mindy's comments came during an event at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which started on August 19 and will continue until August 22. The event, hosted by Kerry Washington, Ana Navarro, and Tony Goldwyn, attracted nearly 50,000 visitors, including around 4,000 delegates. The theme of this year's convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is currently facing a challenging time as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez comes to an end. After a relationship spanning two decades, Jennifer filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the date of separation listed in the court documents is April 26, 2024. Notably, there was no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the filing.

Ben and Jennifer, known as "Bennifer" by fans, first met and fell in love in the early 2000s. They became engaged and starred together in two films, "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004). However, the intense scrutiny from the public and media eventually led to their separation.

The couple reunited two decades later and tied the knot in 2022. Their wedding was a two-part affair, beginning with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They lined up with other couples to obtain their marriage license and exchanged vows just after midnight. A month later, they hosted a grander celebration at Ben's estate in Georgia, surrounded by friends and family.

As the news of their divorce unfolds, Mindy Kaling's message to Ben Affleck stands out as a public show of support during this difficult time. The actor and comedian's words reflect the sentiment of many fans who are witnessing the end of a high-profile Hollywood romance.