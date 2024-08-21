Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck on Second Wedding Anniversary and Couple Has No Pre-Nup: What Led to the Split?

It's all over. Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. The "On The Floor" singer, 55, filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20— which also marks the couple's second wedding anniversary—without the help of a lawyer. Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, revealing that they have been apart for almost four months.

According to insiders who spoke with TMZ, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022. If that's true, all assets acquired during their brief marriage would be considered joint property. This will be Jennifer's fourth failed marriage and Ben's second.

Bennifer No More

Without a prenuptial agreement, Jennifer and Ben's individual earnings over the past two years — whether from movies or major endorsements — are considered community property.

Jennifer, who reportedly has a net worth of $400 million, has released four films since marrying Ben, including her $20 million self-funded project "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," which chronicles the couple's renewed relationship.

In 2023, she introduced her Delola cocktail line, and she was planning to go on a world tour to promote her latest album, "This Is Me... Now", but the tour was canceled just weeks before it was set to begin so she could "focus" on her family.

Oscar-winner Ben, who reportedly has a net worth of $150 million, has appeared in the films Air (2023) and Hypnotic (2023). He also recently finished filming a sequel to 2016's The Accountant.

Adding to the complexity, Jennifer and Ben collaborated on the upcoming film "Unstoppable." While Affleck is producing the movie alongside Matt Damon, Lopez is one of the lead actors.

Jennifer is not requesting spousal support and has asked the court to deny any such request from Ben as well.

Reports suggest that Jennifer's divorce filing comes amid ongoing financial disputes between her and Ben. According to insiders from TMZ, the former couple has been engaged in difficult settlement negotiations for months, with periods where they completely stopped communicating.

In May, the pair put their $68 million Beverly Hills home on the market, a year after purchasing it for $60 million.

Dispute Over Earnings and Property

The couple was last seen together in May. Ben's absence was noticeable during Jennifer's 55th "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party in the Hamptons in July. They also did not spend the second anniversary of their Vegas wedding together that same month.

Just last week, Jennifer was seen at Ben's rental home on his 52nd birthday. She attended a Bruno Mars concert that evening and danced the night away—without Ben present.

Ben and Jennifer first dated from 2002 to 2004. They called off their initial engagement in 2004, later marrying and having children with other partners before rekindling their romance in 2021.

Jennifer announced their engagement through her "On the JLo" newsletter.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she told People of their rekindled romance.

The Oscar winner and Jennifer got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. They later had a second, more elaborate ceremony at Ben's home in Riceboro, Georgia, on August 20, 2022.

Ben shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 52. The couple separated in 2015 after a decade of marriage.

Jennifer is the mother of 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.