Jennifer Lopez: Here's the Real Reason JLo Divorced Ben Affleck as Singer Was Tired of Getting Humiliated by Her Husband for Two Years

Jennifer Lopez cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of her divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. The "Marry Me" singer, 55, filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on August 20, which was also the couple's second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Lopez's timing was deliberate as she wanted to teach Ben a lesson so that he realized why she was getting rid of him., the Daily Mail reported. "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted it to sting," an insider alleged to the publication. "But it did not sting him," the insider claimed.

Jennifer Wanted Ben to Realize the Reason Behind Divorce

"He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."

Another source told Us Weekly: "The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben."

Lopez noted April 26, 2024, as the date of their separation and waived any claim to spousal support, asking the judge to deny Affleck support as well. She also requested to have "Affleck" removed from her last name.

According to TMZ sources, the estranged couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Lopez was in New York on the day of the separation, preparing to co-host the Met Gala. Speculation about their split began when she attended the event alone on May 6, without the Oscar winner by her side.

Following the separation, Affleck moved out of their $60 million marital mansion and into a rental property. The "Argo" actor has since bought a $20.5 million home and listed the property they purchased together for sale.

Love's Labor Lost

Lopez and Affleck also did not celebrate her 55th birthday or their second wedding anniversary together in July. She was seen at his rental home on his 52nd birthday last week, but later attended a Bruno Mars concert alone, dancing to the song "Marry Me."

The couple first began dating in 2002 but called off their engagement in 2004.

Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their relationship and got married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. They followed up with a second, more lavish ceremony at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Georgia, on August 20, 2022.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told People magazine about their rekindled love.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Affleck shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, whom he divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Lopez, meanwhile, is the mother of 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, 55.