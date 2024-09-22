Photo of Jennifer Lopez in Bed with Diddy at One of His Parties Resurfaces Amid His Sex Trafficking Charges

Photos of Jennifer Lopez in bed with her former partner Diddy have resurfaced after the disgraced rapper's recent arrest. Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York on Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy was denied bail and has been placed under suicide watch following his indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and involvement in prostitution. In the midst of the scandal, a widely shared photo from Diddy's Fourth of July party in 2000 shows him in bed with former partner Jennifer and the late R&B star Aaliyah. The photos have once again gone viral.

Lopez in Bed

The photo also features the late record executive Andre Harrell, model Natane Adcock, and Damon Dash. The group smiled brightly as they lounged on the large bed, seemingly comfortable and close to one another.

At that time, JLo and Diddy were still together, having dated from 1999 until 2001.

The resurfaced photos come after a video of Jennifer's mother reacting angrily to being asked if a romantic reunion with Diddy was possible, went viral, following his recent arrest for sex trafficking.

In 2015, Jennifer appeared on The Wendy Williams Show with her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, sitting in the audience.

Host Wendy Williams, curious about the possibility of rekindling the romance, commented: "So if you recall, the last time you were here, I was telling you that I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way."

JLo chuckled and shook her head, while Wendy shrugged it off, but it was her mother Guadalupe's reaction that caught the most attention.

The audience responded audibly when the camera zoomed in on JLo's mother, who angrily glared at her daughter and yelled "no!" while making a "cut it" hand gesture.

The clip resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) following Diddy's arrest, with one user noting, "Some of y'all missed JLO's mom's reaction when Wendy Williams said this."

Courting Controversy

Combs was arrested by Homeland Security officials at the Park Hyatt hotel in midtown Manhattan, and a judge ordered him to be held without bail on Tuesday. Central to the accusations against Diddy are alleged "freak off" sessions, during which he reportedly forced and drugged women to engage in prolonged sexual encounters.

Diddy's arrest came roughly six months after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

During the raids, prosecutors revealed that agents found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, purportedly used in the notorious "freak offs."

Authorities have interviewed more than 50 witnesses and associates, and their searches led to the seizure of several laptops, cell phones, and hard drives.

Prosecutors further allege they have video evidence showing Diddy forcing and manipulating victims into participating in sexual acts.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued in court this week that his client should not be compared to other prominent individuals facing similar accusations, like R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein.