Who Is Thalia Graves? Diddy Faces Fresh Lawsuit as Woman Claims She Was Raped on Camera by the Rapper and the Clips Were Sold as Porn

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sued by a woman who accuses him of raping her and filming the assault. The alleged victim, Thalia Graves, claims that the 54-year-old music mogul and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, raped her at the Bad Boy Records studios in New York in 2001.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges for Diddy, who is in jail awaiting trial after being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking last week. Graves alleges she was 25, and dating one of Diddy's employees when she was enticed into a meeting by Diddy, who said he wanted to "discuss her boyfriend's supposed performance issues."

Another Victim of Diddy Comes Forward

According to her lawsuit, Diddy and Sherman "sequestered her" and gave her a drink that was "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness."

Graves said that she woke up bound and restrained before Diddy and Sherman sexually assaulted her, committing both anal and vaginal rape.

She has contemplated suicide, has been compelled to undergo extensive psychological treatment, and continues to experience severe depression as a result of the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit.

Graves also claims she was unaware that Diddy and Sherman had recorded the assault until November 2023, when they reportedly showed the footage to several men.

The suit states that Graves' ex-boyfriend "disclosed that Combs and Sherman had a pattern and practice of non-consensually recording women engaging in sexual acts and making those videos available to the public, including by selling tapes as pornography."

Graves is the 11th person to publicly accuse Diddy of sexual assault.

The rapper is currently in jail in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on claims that he oversaw a disturbing empire of sexual offenses shielded by blackmail and extreme acts of violence.

He has been in federal detention since his arrest on Monday night at a hotel in Manhattan.

No Respite for Diddy

A federal magistrate denied the rapper's initial bail request on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he and his legal team faced another setback with a second judge who will oversee his trial. Diddy is accused of luring female victims and male sex workers into drug-fueled sexual performances, referred to as "Freak Offs," that sometimes lasted for days.

It is alleged that a thousand bottles of baby oil were found during searches of his properties, and prosecutors claim that women involved in these "Freak Offs" were so exhausted from the extended sexual encounters that they required IV drips afterward.

The indictment also subtly references an incident involving his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, which was captured on video and released by CNN earlier this year.

In court, attorney A. John Agnifilo admitted that Diddy was "not a perfect person," noting that he had used drugs and been in "toxic relationships," but emphasized that he was receiving treatment and therapy.