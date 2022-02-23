Who Is Kelly Elkins? Florida Lawyer Arrested for Stripping Completely Naked in Bar after Being Refused Service

A Florida lawyer was arrested after she stripped completely naked at a bar after she was refused service as she was already too high, police said. Kelly Elkins, 47, was arrested on Friday on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Interestingly, this was the second time she was arrested in a week for misdemeanor.

Police said Elkins' behavior was on full display in front of several people in the bar and when cops arrived, she was still naked and refused to put on her clothes as she said she was too tired. Elkins she was eventually charged but later released on her own recognizance.

Crazy Behavior

Elkins entered the Lounge Bar in St Petersburg shortly after 2.15 am but was refused service by the bar management as she was already too drunk, according to an arrest affidavit. Furious at the bar employees, Elkins then walked into the restroom and came out completely naked.

"Defendant walked into the restroom and then came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked," according to the complaint cited by The Smoking Gun. The manager told her to "put her clothes on and leave," but she refused, the complaint said.

Instead, she started moving naked in front of other guests. Following this, the bar's managed called police for help. When cops arrived, Elkins was still "naked in the bar" and "had to be told several times to get dressed," the complaint said.

However, she refused to put her clothing back on despite the presence of cops, according to police, who said she eventually put on a hoodie that she wouldn't zip up because she was "too tired" to put on her jeans.

In fact, she would not answer any questions about what had led up to her naked stunt at the bar. Finally, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor but released after a few hours on her recognizance.

Repeat Offended

It seems getting drunk and creating ruckus at public place is a regular habit of Elkins. The incident happened less than 24 hours after she was arrested on Thursday on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud.

According to the complaint filed in that case, Elkins had gone to Nori Thai in St. Pete Beach on Wednesday afternoon and "consumed food and various alcoholic beverages" even though she did not have the $38.25 to cover the check.

When she received the bill, Elkins instead of paying the amount offered her purse as payment.

Prior to that, in 2019, she was found drunk inside her BMW with the engine running. Elkins was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, which was ultimately lowered to careless driving.

Elkins, a graduate of John Marshall Law School, was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2001 and is listed as a member in good standing with no history of disciplinary actions against her. Her LinkedIn page says she has been operating a private practice for the past six years. Besides, Elkins is also a licensed real estate broker according to the Smoking Gun.