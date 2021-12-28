Patricia Cornwall: 'Delta Karen' Is a High-Flying Realtor Who Was Once a Cheerleader for Raiderettes

Patricia Cornwall, the 'Delta Karen', who was arrested by the FBI for attacking an 80-year-old passenger midair after he removed his face mask to eat while was herself maskless, has been revealed as a high-flying realtor who once worked for Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway in California. Prior to that, she was also a cheerleader for Raiderettes, for the then-LA-based NFL team.

Cornwall is presently a real estate agent and was previously based in Los Angeles when she was a member of the Raiderettes cheerleaders. According to reports, she recently moved to Florida.

Karen Unmasked

Cornwall was arrested last week after she put up a fight with an 80-year-old passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa Bay to Atlanta. Video of the incident shows Cornwall hurling abuses to the elderly man, who in return too abuses the woman.

However, Cornwall is seen spitting on the man's face and then slapping him. The video of the incident has since gone viral with millions of views. Following the incident, the unruly woman was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI.

Cornwall, 51, in her younger days was a cheerleader for Raiderettes, the then-LA-based NFL team, according to a DailyMail report. She was at that time based in Los Angeles. Later she worked for Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway in California.

However, according to Heavy.com, Cornwall is now a high-flying realtor, who lately shifted to Florida. Recently, she posted on a website looking room to rent for $1,200 a month Okaloosa County, in the Florida panhandle.

"Moving from California. I am single divorced and have two grown children who are overseas in UK." She also mentions that she has been into real estate for 13 years in Los Angeles/Westside.

"I have also lived in Florida in the past few years and I'm excited to reintroduce Florida back into my life permanently. Renting a room will be a great start settling me in. Furnished is preferred."

On her LinkedIn, she describes herself as: "Luxury Property Specialist at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties."

Midair Fury

Cornwell was flying to Atlanta over the weekend and was filed unmasked inside the flight. However, things went awry after she targeted the elderly passenger and asked him to put on his face mask, although she herself wasn't.

The man explained to Cornwell that he had put down his mask as he was eating but the woman wasn't ready to understand even after the airlines crew tried to pacify her. Instead, she started hurling abuses. The two then exchanged a volley of foul-mouthed insults, which took the shape of physical violence.

Cornwall was seen hitting, scratching and spitting at the older male passenger. At least one crew member along with a few passengers were reportedly injured while trying to pacify her and hold her back.

However, she was finally led back to her seat was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Atlanta police. It remains unclear how the other passengers and flight crew members were injured, and how severe those wounds were.

She was escorted into the local precinct where she remained in custody. The attack came as the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) details a record number of air rage attacks - with 5,300 reported in 2012, compared to only several hundred in previous years, according to Morning Consult. Most of the 5,300 were related to face masks.