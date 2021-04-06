Trump Caught Trying to Hide Coke Bottle in Photo from Office Desk After Calling for a Ban on the Beverage

A photo of former President Donald Trump trying to hide a bottle of Coke behind a phone on his office desk has gone viral on social media days after he called for a boycott of the beverage over Georgia's voting laws.

Stephen Miller, Trump's former senior White House adviser, shared a photo of himself in Trump's Mar-a-Lago office. "Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!," Miller captioned the photo, which shows Miller standing alongside Trump, who is seated behind a desk that resembles the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

However, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice that Trump was trying to conceal a glass bottle of Diet Coke behind a telephone on his desk.

Trump Urged Boycott of Coca-Cola Over Georgia's Voting Laws

Trump's obsession with Diet Coke is well known. During his term, the former president even had a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office, which Trump pressed to have a butler bring him the beverage, as previously reported.

On Saturday, Trump urged on supporters to boycott "woke companies" that opposed Georgia's voting restrictions. These companies included Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Major League Baseball, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. "Don't go back to their products until they relent," said Trump in a statement released on Saturday.

Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a voting rights bill into law last month that dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, which became a partisan touchpoint from Republicans who tried to get Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden overturned. Additionally, the bill makes it a crime to give people waiting in line food and water.

The bill was passed through the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. That was followed up by a Democrat sweep in dual Senate runoff elections in early January, which gave control of the Senate to the Democrats.

Twitter Reactions

Trump is now being ridiculed on Twitter for drinking his favorite soft-drink despite publicly calling for its boycott. Here are some of the reactions: