Who Is Katie Smith? Morgan Wallen Hurled Chair off the Roof of Nashville Bar as He Was Upset after Ex-Fiancee Eloped with Toyboy Lover

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested over the weekend for allegedly hurling a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville. According to reports, Wallen, 30, was upset with his ex, Katie 'KT' Smith, for secretly eloping just days after getting engaged, which led to him throwing the chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

Smith made a shock announcement last week that she and Luke Scornavacco had tied the knot after a brief engagement and less than a year of dating. However, prior to her relationship with Luke, she was in a relationship with Wallen, and they went on to have a son named Indigo after their relationship ended.

Complicated Love Life

Wallen began dating Smith in December 2016 before proposing just four months later, as reported by Page Six. However, their engagement came to an end in August 2018, and they subsequently split just over a year later.

Smith detailed the challenges they faced toward the end of their relationship on her blog. In one entry, she alleged that Wallen wasn't "the most faithful" while he was on tour, describing how their relationship had become "rocky" during their final year together.

"We started talking on Snapchat (LOL) and hung out very often, started dating- and then got engaged within a few months," she wrote on her blog.

"We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three- but that third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok.

"We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him.. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn't the most faithful."

In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Indigo Wilder, who was born after they had already ended their relationship.

Announcing Indigo's birth on Instagram, Wallen posted: "I'll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind.

"I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

KT also shared photos of the newborn, expressing her joy as she announced her new bundle of joy: "when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them - and he sends you the most perfect version of that.."

Bizarre Meltdown

The exes initially faced challenges in co-parenting, with Smith reflecting on her blog: "Co-parenting with Morgan at the beginning was extremely difficult because it was very new to both of us, and I was still bitter towards him."

Smith has since announced her marriage to Scornavacco. She recently shared a collection of cute photos on social media with the caption 'swipe for a surprise', which included a snap of their marriage certificate.

The couple went public with their romance in May 2023, and KT revealed that Scornavacco had proposed on Easter Sunday after less than a year of dating, sharing photos from the proposal.

Smith and Scornavacco's engagement came just days before her ex, Morgan, was arrested after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of a rooftop bar in Nashville.

Wallen was released on bond from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after the incident at Chiefs Bar, which occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

He was charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, with officers alleging that the chair landed three feet from them.

Wallen was reportedly upset with Smith for eloping with Scornavacco on April 3, just five days after they got engaged. Sources told DailyMail.com: "KT's marriage to Luke last week just crushed him."

The source added, "Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married - but eloping just days after they got engaged?

"Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn't stay faithful to her. And now another man is going to be raising his son.

"Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life."