Dramatic Video Captures Moment Morgan Wallen Throws Chair from Rooftop Bar in Bizarre Meltdown after Ex-Fiancee KT Smith Eloped [WATCH]

A video has emerged that captures the moment when country music artist Morgan Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar on Sunday night, narrowly avoiding hitting police officers on the ground. The video clip shows what exactly happened on that night.

The blurry clip, obtained by TMZ, shows an indiscernible object being hurled over the edge of the roof of Chief's Bar and swiftly plummeting to the ground below on the bustling downtown street. Wallen, 30, was arrested for throwing the chair over the edge of the sixth-floor rooftop of the Broadway bar, owned by fellow country singer Eric Church, shortly after 10:45 p.m.

Moment of Meltdown Caught on Camera

The seat landed only three feet away from Metropolitan Nashville Police officers on the ground, as stated by the police department. Wallen, 30, was reportedly upset by his ex-fiancée Katie 'KT' Smith eloping with Luke Scornavacco on April 3, just five days after they had become engaged.

Although the video is blurry, an object is clearly visible as it comes flying off the roof of the club in the shot captured from an Earthcam in the city.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department allege that the piece of furniture landed just three feet away from them.

According to bystanders, Warren started laughing after dangerously throwing the chair from the rooftop bar.

The "Cowgirls" singer was booked shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wallen's bond was set at $15,250, and he was seen being shielded by umbrellas as he was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m.

"At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," his attorney Worrick Robinson told The Post in a statement. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Reckless Behavior

Bar-goers who witnessed the chair-throwing incident and arrest claimed that the "Somebody's Problem" hitmaker laughed after the ordeal. This alleged reckless behavior is not the first time Wallen has found himself in the back of a police cruiser after a night out in Nashville.

In May 2020, he was detained for disorderly conduct at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar in downtown Nashville. He also faced a DUI charge in 2016, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

Despite these incidents, Wallen's latest album, "One Thing at a Time," was the most popular album of 2023, with its lead single, "Last Night," earning the highest number of streams of any record last year.

This incident comes after backlash to Wallen being captured on video using a racial slur while socializing with friends in Nashville.

He apologized for using the racist slur and claimed that he was "on hour 72 of a 72-hour bender" when he uttered the word.

"There's no excuse. I've never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse," Wallen, 30, told Billboard.