Morgan Wallen: Country Music Star Arrested after Throwing Chair from Sixth Floor of Rooftop Bar That Landed Just Few Feet from Cops

Country musician Morgan Wallen was arrested and has been charged with three felony counts after an incident at a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The "Wasted on You" singer, 30, was arrested after he reportedly threw a chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville just after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, local media reported.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department claim that the chair landed a mere three feet away from them. The singer of "Cowgirls" was booked shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wallen's bond was set at $15,250, and he was seen being shielded by umbrellas upon his release from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m.

Arrested for a Dangerous Act

"At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," his attorney Worrick Robinson told The Post in a statement. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Witnesses said that the country star laughed following the incident.

A picture shared on Instagram by @itsscoopnashville appears to capture Wallen shouting in the back of a police car outside the bar.

"I work there and the chair damn near took out 2 cops. He threw it from the 6th floor," one Instagram user who claims to work at the bar wrote in the comments section.

According to information from the Davidson County Criminal Court, Wallen's next court appearance is scheduled for May 3.

The May 3 court date coincides with Wallen's upcoming performances in Nashville, where he is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium from May 2 to May 4 before continuing his "One Night at a Time" Tour in Pennsylvania.

Not the First Time

Chiefs Bar, where the incident occurred, is owned by fellow country artist Eric Church and was celebrating its grand opening over the weekend. This isn't Wallen's first encounter with the law.

In May 2020, he was detained for disorderly conduct at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar in downtown Nashville. He also faced a DUI charge in 2016, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

Despite these incidents, Wallen's latest album, "One Thing at a Time," was the most popular album of 2023, with its lead single, "Last Night," earning the highest number of streams of any record last year.

This incident comes after backlash to Wallen being captured on video using a racial slur while socializing with friends in Nashville.