Jaden Charles: Texas High School Teacher Arrested for Buying Booze, Vape Pens to Minor Boys Before Engaging in Sexual Activity With Them

A Texas high school teacher allegedly bought booze and vape pens for minor boys before she had regular sex with them. Jaden Charles, 24, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with charges with two counts of grooming and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

A parent of a student at Agua Dulce High School reported Charles to the police, alleging that their son was seen leaving the campus with a teacher without authorization. City Marshal Joe Martinez said that Charles, who is a mother of four, was brought to his office by her own mother. Charles has since resigned from her position before she was arrested.

Sex Addict Teacher Luring Students With Vapes

Martinez said that thus far, four students have come forward, but it is believed that a total of 12 students may have been victims of Charles' sexual assaults. "I think we're going to add up several more charges," Martinez said adding that he believed the case is "airtight.

The Alice Police Department filed charges against her for grooming, while the aggravated sexual assault charges stemmed from another investigation conducted by the city of Agua Dulce into Charles.

City Marshal Joe Martinez told 3NEWS that Charles allegedly purchased vapes for the boys, facilitated their intoxication, and then engaged in sexual intercourse with them.

Martinez said that Charles allegedly began buying vapes for the boys two years ago, prior to starting her teaching role.

He also said that before working for the Agua Dulce Independent School District, she had intercourse with two students.

Everything For the Sake of Sex

Chief Eden Garcia from the Alice Police Department claim that there is evidence indicating her association with the students.

"We do have parents that were concerned and made some calls about their children being with a teacher," Garcia said.

"We do have video of the teacher with a student at one of the hotels."

It is unclear how many students were Charles' victims. Investigators belief it could also be more than 12 but nothing less than that. Martinez stated that the police intend to interview additional potential victims.

Charles graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree. This is the same year she was accused of initiating starting relationships with the minors and having sex with most of the minor boys.

The former teacher has been booked into Jim Wells County jail with a $200,000 bond.