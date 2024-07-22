Who Is Kate Faasse? UNC Soccer Star Sends Social Media Wild With Her Stunning Looks and Can Give Olivia Dunne Serious Competition

Olivia Dunne has become a sensation on social media since she joined TikTok in 2020, amassing 13.2 million followers on the platform and Instagram. Her popularity has quickly made her one of the most valuable college athletes due to lucrative NIL deals.

However, the 21-year-old LSU gymnastics star, currently the second most profitable NIL earner at $3.9 million, just behind Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at $4.8 million, might soon be overtaken by a certain soccer player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Kate Faasse. According to Barstool Sports, Faasse's name went viral on X after an account named "College Cuties" shared revealing photos from her Instagram account.

New Kid on the Block

The post has garnered nearly 3 million views since it was shared on July 10th. Faasse, an incoming junior at UNC, plays as a midfielder or forward for the Tar Heels, according to the team's official website.

She scored two goals and provided three assists in 23 games during the 2023 season, playing a total of 716 minutes. In 2022, the Phoenix, Arizona native scored and assisted twice each in 17 games as a freshman.

Prior to college, Faasse scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in high school, despite missing her junior season due to an injury.

In addition to soccer, she enjoys painting in her spare time, according to UNC's website.

Faasse comes from a family of high-level athletes. Her mother competed in track and field in college, and her grandfather was a professional baseball player.

Born in 2004, Faasse is just a year younger than Dunne, who will be returning to LSU this fall for her fifth year on the Tigers' gymnastics team.

Giving Dunne Competition

As long as Dunne remains in college, it appears unlikely that anyone, including Faasse, will dethrone her in terms of NIL value. Faasse is not currently listed in On3's NIL 100.

Dunne is the only woman in the top 10 of the list, with Flau'jae Johnson next at No. 12, boasting a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

Dunne can also rely on her relationship with MLB All-Star Paul Skenes, which helps boost her popularity. Skenes, who continues to shine with the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his red carpet debut with Dunne earlier this week.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Dunne has built a modeling career through an NIL deal with Sports Illustrated.

She is also sponsored by several brands, including American Eagle, Nautica, Vuori, and the energy drink Accelerator Active Energy, for which she appeared in a commercial alongside Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite amassing an impressive 21.6k followers on Instagram and TikTok, Faasse remains significantly behind Dunne in terms of popularity.

However, once finishes her final year in Baton Rouge, Faasse's popularity could potentially skyrocket in a similar manner to the gymnast's. Only time will reveal how this will unfold.