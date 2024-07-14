Ivanka Trump Breaks Her Silence and Posts Touching Message 'I Love You Dad, Today and Always' after Donald Trump Is Shot in Assassination Attempt

Ivanka Trump expressed her love for her father Donald Trump and said she was praying for America following the horrific attempt on Donald Trump's life. The former president's daughter thanked supporters and said she was "praying for America" after the "senseless violence."

She also thanked the Secret Service for their quick action in neutralizing the gunman. "I love you, Dad, today and always," the former First Daughter wrote on X. This came as the FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who used an AR-15 rifle and fired at least eight shots. The gunman was not present as an attendee at the rally.

Ivanka added: "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country."

Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany, expressed her gratitude to God for saving him.

"The outpouring of love and support for my Dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive," Tiffany Trump wrote.

"Political violence is never the answer. God bless the Secret Service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers."

She added: "As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally on Saturday.

The former president, his ear bleeding from a gunshot wound, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service agents.

A local prosecutor said that the suspected gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and at least one attendee are deceased. The Secret Service added that two spectators were critically injured.

Trump Recovering from Injury

About two and a half hours after the shooting, Trump posted on his Truth Social media site, stating that a bullet had "pierced the upper part of my right ear." "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

This incident marks the first time a president or presidential candidate has been shot since Ronald Reagan in 1981.

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."