Jessica Goicoechea: Former Barcelona and Spain Star Marc Bartra and Influencer Girlfriend Who Had Outrageous 'Sexual Deal' Split

Former Barcelona and Spain star Marc Bartra has broken up with his model girlfriend Jessica Goicoechea. Bartra had been in a relationship with the model and influencer since 2021, and as recently as May, Goicoechea revealed that the couple had a "sex deal." The couple made headlines in their country for their sexual exploits.

Spanish journalist Abel Planelles reported that Bartra, 33, and Goicoechea, 27, have now ended their relationship, which is described as "broken." Jessica was open about her sex life with Bartra, who has also played for Borussia Dortmund and Trabzonspor. Before dating Jessica, Bartra was married to journalist Melissa Jimenez and they share a nine-year-old daughter Gala.

A Breakup Amid Shocking Revelations

"From what those around me tell me, there is no bad vibes, there is no bad relationship," Planelles said, as per AS.

"In fact, on the contrary, there is a good relationship. They have not stopped following each other as they might have done other times when there was a crisis.

"They follow each other, they get along well, but it is true that the relationship has ended.

"You never know if there might be a second chance or a third chance, but right now the relationship between the footballer and the influencer would be broken."

Bartra reportedly confirmed his relationship with Goicoechea accidentally in November 2022 by uploading a video featuring the model.

The couple was said to have previously broken up last July after an argument, leading Bartra and Goicoechea to unfollow each other on social media, before reconciling the following month.

Although Bartra and Goicoechea have not commented on their reported breakup, they had previously attended high-profile events together, such as the Latin Grammy Awards.

New Beginnings

Dubbed the "world's hottest woman" by her fans, the model was asked about how sexually active she had been in the past 30 days after lamenting her time apart from Bartra during a trip to Bali. Bartra, who was in the audience, remarked, "Every day we see each other, we have to deliver," to which Goicoechea added, "If we don't do it one day, you have to do it twice the day after."

Former Barcelona defender Bartra was previously married to journalist Melissa Jimenez from 2017 to 2022, after they began dating in 2014.

Jimenez gained recognition for covering motorbike racing for Sky Italia, and the former couple shares three young children: Gala, April, and Max.

Bartra went public with Goicoechea in November 2022, several months after his split from Jimenez.

Goicoechea began her modeling career at age 15 and has since become a social media influencer with 1.8 million followers. The Spanish model also has her own fashion line, "GOI by Jessica Goicoechea," and a cosmetics brand, "Goicosmetics."

Bartra currently plays for Real Betis, having rejoined the club last summer after a stint with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 33-year-old defender made just four appearances in his second spell with the club due to an Achilles injury. Last month, Real Betis announced that Bartra's contract had been extended for another year.