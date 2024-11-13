Who Is Kash Patel? Trump Ally Emerges as Top Contender for CIA Boss as Elon Musk Comes to His Support for Pivotal Role

Kash Patel has emerged as a top contender to become the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Donald Trump's potential second administration. Patel, a former Trump administration official, has maintained an ongoing dialogue with Trump, discussing national security roles, including the possibility of leading the CIA.

Sources close to the matter suggest that a role like CIA Director aligns well with Patel's experience, though no specifics have been revealed about the role. Besides, Elon Musk is supportive of Patel for this position. Patel held various national security roles during Trump's first term and has been an outspoken supporter of those prosecuted for the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Trump's New CIA Boss

In a September interview with podcaster Shawn Ryan, Patel proposed that Trump establish a "declassification office" to promote greater transparency within the government.

In response to Patel's suggestion, social media influencer ALX posted on X that Patel "should be the next CIA Director under Donald Trump."

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, X, and SpaceX, quickly agreed, commenting "Good idea" on the tweet, which featured a clip from Patel's interview.

Musk's endorsement carries significant weight with Trump, who has maintained a close relationship with Musk since Election Day on November 5. Since then, the two have been frequently spotted together, sharing meals, playing golf, and strolling around Mar-a-Lago

Patel Gets Required Backing

Female NASCAR icon Danica Patrick has voiced her support for Patel to become the next CIA Director. On X, she enthusiastically wrote, "Let's go Kash!"

She also expressed her hope that if Patel takes the position, he would declassify the "UFO files" as part of his efforts. Patrick's endorsement adds to the growing list of public figures backing Patel's potential appointment to the role

Earlier this year, Musk made a lighthearted comment on social media about creating a new agency called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which would aim to reduce bureaucratic red tape and regulations that many Republicans argue hinder industries.

Musk's support for Trump grew after the July assassination attempt on the former president during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Patel, who held multiple roles during Trump's first term—including serving on the U.S. National Security Council, acting as senior advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, and working as chief of staff to the Defense Secretary—has remained a key figure in Trump's inner circle.