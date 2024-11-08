Vivian Jenna Wilson: Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Announces She Is Leaving the US After Donald Trump's Election Win

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter—whom the Tesla owner alleges was "killed to the woke mind virus"—has vowed to leave the United States after President-elect Donald Trump's historic win.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, who has had a public rift with her billionaire father, the Tesla founder, took to Threads to discuss her "future" following the news that 78-year-old Donald Trump would be the next U.S. President. Vivian distanced herself from her father in 2022 by filing a petition to legally change both her gender and name, aiming to break all ties with her biological father. Now, after Trump's re-election, she wants to sever ties with the U.S. as well.

Severing Ties With Both Father and Nation

She admitted that she "can't envision" herself living in America now that Trump is returning to office. Musk was an outspoken supporter of the President-elect's winning campaign. "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States," Vivian wrote on Threads Wednesday after Trump's win.

"Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon," she added.

Musk, an avid Trump supporter who has reportedly fathered 12 children with three different women, welcomed Vivian in 2004 with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

Vivian has previously alleged that her famous father was often absent and did not accept her transition.

Vivian was born male and named Xavier but filed a court petition in April 2022 to legally change her gender from male to female. She also requested to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, adopting her mother's maiden name.

In her statement, she declared, " 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Since then, Musk, 53, has publicly slammed Vivian, labeling her a "communist" who believes "anyone wealthy is evil." He also claimed that he was "deceived" into permitting Vivian to start puberty blockers.

Bitter Relationship

"This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide."

When asked about gender dysphoria, he added: "It's incredibly evil and I agree with you that the people that are promoting this should go to prison.

"I was tricked into doing this. It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.

"I lost my son, essentially. They call it "deadnaming" for a reason. The reason they call it "deadnaming" is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Transgender people often refer to being addressed by their pre-transition name as "deadnaming." Musk said that he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus" after that incident.

He also shared a tweet claiming that Vivian was born "gay and slightly autistic."

In response, Vivian said that her father was largely absent during her childhood and frequently slammed her for her "femininity and queerness." "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she fired back.