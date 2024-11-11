Trump Appoints New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the United Nations in Major Snub to Nikki Haley

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's offer to serve as his enforcer in the role of United Nations ambassador. The choice of Stefanik seems to be a snub to Nikki Haley, who, despite frequently claiming she was "on standby," did not make any appearances on the campaign trail for Trump.

The 40-year-old Republican from upstate New York, known for her sharp questioning on campus antisemitism that contributed to the resignations of two Ivy League presidents, will lead Trump's "America first" and pro-Israel agenda at the UN headquarters in Turtle Bay. Stefanik attended Trump's now-infamous Madison Square Garden rally last month as the presidential race heated up.

The President's Choice

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump, 78, said in a statement to The New York Post on Sunday night.

Stefanik accepted the position previously held by Haley, who had competed against Trump in the Republican primaries.

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik said in a statement confirming her acceptance of the role.

"During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate."

"President Trump's historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad," she told The Post.

"America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek."

A Lot on Her Shoulders

Stefanik will take on the role amid conservative criticisms of the UN, particularly its inclusion of dictatorships like China and Cuba on the Human Rights Council. The General Assembly frequently adopts resolutions that heavily criticize Israel, and there have been accusations that some UN affiliates were involved in Hamas attacks on Israel.

During Trump's first term, he ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization and halt the annual $450 million contribution, citing the WHO's inadequate investigation into COVID-19's origins in China. President Biden later reversed this decision, rejoining the WHO.

Trump's choice of Stefanik marks one of his first major staffing moves following his remarkable political comeback, winning a sweeping victory in key swing states over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Trump has already named his campaign chairwoman, Susie Wiles, as his White House chief of staff, though he has yet to reveal other Cabinet members or other top roles within the White House.

"The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak U.S. leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries," Stefanik said in her statement.

"I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump's restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations."