Denzel Washington Announces Retirement from Films after Completing Upcoming Projects Including 'Black Panther 3'

Denzel Washington, 69, has shared that he plans to retire from Hollywood once he completes the various acting projects currently lined up. Despite his continued success and high demand, the celebrated actor has expressed his intention to retire following the upcoming projects he has in works.

"I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. Probably not that many," Washington said during an interview with Australia's Today on Monday. "I want to do things I haven't done. I've played Othello at 22, I'm about to play Othello at 70. After that I'm playing Hannibal. After that I've been talking with Steve McQueen about a film."

The Last of His Acting Projects

He continued, "After that Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next 'Black Panther.' After that I'm going to do the film 'Othello.' After that I'm going to do 'King Lear.' After that I'm going to retire."

Washington began his acting career with the 1977 TV movie Wilma, and followed it up with his role in the 1981 film "Carbon Copy." Over the years, his career has flourished, and he has become one of Hollywood's most revered actors.

Meanwhile, "Black Panther", a standout franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), made an indelible mark on cinema.

The 2018 film, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan, grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, establishing it as a monumental success and a cultural touchstone.

Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a difficult battle with colon cancer. His death deeply impacted the entertainment world, especially fans and colleagues involved in the Black Panther franchise.

In 2022, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" served as both a tribute to the late actor and a continuation of the saga of Wakanda, exploring themes of grief and legacy.

Gladiator Again

Washington is currently focused on promoting "Gladiator II," the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's iconic 2000 action film "Gladiator."

Washington's role in this project is garnering attention as he continues to solidify his legacy in Hollywood.

"Gladiator II" comes more than 20 years after the original film, following the story of Lucius Verus II, the son of Russell Crowe's character Maximus. Played by Paul Mescal, Lucius is forced into slavery and becomes a gladiator, mirroring his father's journey in the first movie.

Washington takes on the role of Macrinus, a former slave who becomes Lucius' mentor in the sequel.

In an August interview, Washington hinted at the possibility of retiring after completing his current acting projects, leaving fans curious about his future in Hollywood. His role in "Gladiator II" marks a continuation of his legacy in iconic films, though his potential retirement looms as a topic of interest.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in," Washington told Empire magazine. "I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley."

Washington and Scott previously collaborated on the 2007 crime drama "American Gangster."