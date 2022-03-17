Who is Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2021?

Karolina Bielawska has won the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant, which was held in Puerto Rico. The winner of Miss World 2021 was crowned at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico along with the 1st runner-up Shree Saini, from the United States and the 2nd runner-up, Olivia Yace from CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Bielawska was crowned by Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh, who was her predecessor.

Who is Karolina Bielawska, the Miss World 2021?

Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska hails from Poland. According to an Instagram post shared by the Miss World Organisation, Karolina is passionate about voluntary work she is involved in. Her 'Beauty with a Purpose' project, called Zupa Na Pietrynie, helps homeless people in crisis, raises awareness of this issue, and fights against social exclusion.

Under this project, hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support are provided to almost 300 people in need in Lodz, a city in Poland.