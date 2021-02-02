Six people, including a woman, were arrested for altering the iconic Hollywood sign as 'Hollyboob'. According to the police the miscreants attempted the stunt to create awareness about breast cancer. Model Julia Rose, who took credit for the changed sign, posted about it on Twitter.

The arrested people including five men and one woman were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released according to LAPD authorities. "There's no vandalism, because the sign wasn't damaged," said LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie.

Miscreants Threw Alphabet Tarp on the Sign

The images of the altered sign, which went viral on social media, showed a big tarp with the letter "B" thrown over the "W" and a strategically placed white dash to make the "D" appear like "B" so as to make the sign "HOLLYBOOB."

The flight crew from a police helicopter, which responded to the area, saw the group going downhill to a location on Mulholland Highway, where they were handcuffed by the officials, reported Los Angeles Times.

In a statement to the outlet, Hollywood Sign Trust Chairman Mark Panatier called it an unfortunate event. "It's unfortunate that such an important icon for the city of L.A. is not being appreciated. This is an icon that's there for visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of L.A. but to the world. It needs to be upheld, it doesn't need to be demeaned," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Rose wrote: "Guys.... I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign #hollyboob". Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Lurie, the Hollywood area commander, said that LAPD security personnel saw five men and one woman on video surveillance about 1:15 p.m.

Rose, founder of the digital magazine Shagmag, shot to the limelight after she along with brand executive Lauren Summer lifted their shirts to flash their breasts during Game 5 of the World Series in 2019, according to USA Today. She was issued an indefinite ban from Major League Baseball facilities following the incident.

Hollyboob Gets Attention on Social Media

ABC reported that the iconic sign, which is protected with gates and sensors, has been altered several times since it was put up on Mount Lee, in the Hollywood Hills. Created in 1923, it originally read Hollywoodland."

During pope's visit in 1987, the sign was changed to 'Holywood'. In 2016 a YouTuber climbed the sign and hoisted a banner saying, "I'm back!" In another prank, it was changed to 'Hollyweed' in 2017.

The recent alteration definitely caught internet's fancy. "Hollyboob sounds like an upgrade ngl," wrote a user as other added, "from hollyweed to hollyboob are we evolving or devolving."