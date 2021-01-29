Pamela Anderson has been termed as 'homewrecker' by the former lover of her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, who she married in a secret ceremony on Christmas eve. Hayhurst's partner of five years, Carey, said that it was not a lock-down love story, rather a façade.

The 53-year-old former Playboy model announced her marriage to Hayhurst on Wednesday. Anderson met her latest husband after he started working on her property in Ladysmith, last year.

Hayhurst's Two Kids Are Being Looked After by His Ex

The Sun reported that prior to his marriage with the former Baywatch actor, Hayhurst was in a relationship with Carey for five years. Speaking to the outlet, Carry said that she came to know about their marriage after reading about it online. The ex-lover claimed that Hayhurst, a father of two kids being looked after by Carey, isn't Anderson's bodyguard as is being claimed in the media reports.

Claiming that Anderson and Hayhurst started getting closer early last year while he was still with her, Carey said that the handyman moved into Anderson's home in July.

"This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade. I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me. It's sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved," Carey told the outlet.

Hayhurst Made Fun of Anderson's Previous Marriage

Mother of one, Carey moved in with Hayhurst five years ago and has helped him in bringing up his two young kids. The estranged lover said that things changed between them after Hayhurst was hired as a building contractor to renovate Anderson's home in Ladysmith, in 2019.

Revealing that Hayhurst found Anderson crazy and difficult to work with, Carey shared a text from him stating, "The dragon has been released! Talking about Pam." In another text message while commenting on Anderson's previous marriage to film producer Jon Peters, he wrote: "Hahaha he's older than her dad, but I think our money issues are over', which he meant because the guy is rich."

Talking about her latest marriage, Anderson had told Daily MailTV: "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

"We're really happy. I'm happier than I've ever been. It's like full circle - coming home and falling in love with somebody who's pretty much exactly like me, you know, I think the rest of it was a dream. This seems more like reality and it's just a good feeling to be home and to be with someone that genuinely cares about me and for who I really am, who I think I am, you know, just like a girl, from the same area and we get along great," she told the outlet. Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and Jon Peters.